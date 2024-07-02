Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places ‘Podcast P’ has to Visit in Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers may have found the ‘missing piece’ to their problems after striking gold in the free agency market.
NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to a 4-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers, per sources.
The news came Early Monday, (July 1st), as ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via social media around 3:30 a.m. on Paul George’s agreement with the 76ers.
“George committed in a meeting with Sixers officials and returns East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title” Wojnarowski posted.
This was not the only offseason move that Philadelphia has made. According to sources, The Sixers also have reached an agreements with Guard Tyrese Maxey, Forward Kelly Oubre Jr., veteran guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond on Sunday.
Philadelphia, known as the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, is home to some of the most popular landmarks in America. Love Park and the Rocky steps, just to name a couple, but Philadelphia is also home of the Cheesesteak!
With so many places to get our hometown sandwich, the Cheesesteak is considered a food staple in this area.
Outside of food and landmarks, they culture here is much different that most major cities in America. Hard-working, blue-collar, Philadelphians have a tendency to work hard, just to play even harder. As Paul George will be playing hard for 82+ games, he will absolutely need somewhere to party once the game is over.
Our team at RNB Philly came up with a list of 10 places the Paul George, a.k.a. Podcast P, should visit in Philly before the 76ers season starts.
Check out Paul George’s Travel Guide below!
1. Sin City CabaretSource:R1
Home of the some of the most beautiful women in the city (Including our own Carlee Smith), Sin City Cabaret would definitely have the vibes that Paul George needs to have a good night.
2. South Street
South Street will indeed be a staple in the summer, Paul George will definitely run into some Philadelphians while getting accustomed to the city.
3. Love ParkSource:Getty
The perfect place for Paul and his lover to come, the iconic Love Park
4. Wells Fargo CenterSource:Getty
Home of the 76ers, the Wells Fargo Center is also home of the Philadelphia Flyers.
5. Lincoln Financial FieldSource:Getty
Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, would be a great place for Paul George to get acquainted with Philly fans
6. Rocky StepsSource:Getty
Paul George can get his include the Rocky Steps into his Cardio workout.
8. Ishkabibbles
Home of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, Ishkabibbles is a must for Paul George
9. South Kitchen
South Kitchen is home of some smooth, soulful vibes, and great food.
10. ‘Papi Store’ CheesesteakSource:Getty
They have a saying in Philly that goes ‘The best cheesesteaks are in the trenches”
