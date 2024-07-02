Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places ‘Podcast P’ has to Visit in Philly

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia 76ers may have found the ‘missing piece’ to their problems after striking gold in the free agency market.

NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to a 4-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers, per sources.

The news came Early Monday, (July 1st), as ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via social media around 3:30 a.m. on Paul George’s agreement with the 76ers.

“George committed in a meeting with Sixers officials and returns East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title” Wojnarowski posted.

This was not the only offseason move that Philadelphia has made. According to sources, The Sixers also have reached an agreements with Guard Tyrese Maxey, Forward Kelly Oubre Jr., veteran guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond on Sunday.

Philadelphia, known as the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, is home to some of the most popular landmarks in America. Love Park and the Rocky steps, just to name a couple, but Philadelphia is also home of the Cheesesteak!

With so many places to get our hometown sandwich, the Cheesesteak is considered a food staple in this area.

Outside of food and landmarks, they culture here is much different that most major cities in America. Hard-working, blue-collar, Philadelphians have a tendency to work hard, just to play even harder. As Paul George will be playing hard for 82+ games, he will absolutely need somewhere to party once the game is over.

Our team at RNB Philly came up with a list of 10 places the Paul George, a.k.a. Podcast P, should visit in Philly before the 76ers season starts.

Check out Paul George’s Travel Guide below!