REPORT: Paul George Agrees to a 4-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers may have found the missing piece to their problems after striking gold in the free agency market.
NBA superstar Paul George has agreed to a 4-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers, per sources.
George’s deal sends him back to the Eastern Conference to partner with MVP center Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of making a run at an NBA championship.
Clippers officials spoke highly of George in his departure, simply stating although the plan to win a Championship with George didn’t work, they do appreciate all his efforts.
“Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him,” the Clippers said. “Over that span, he went to three All-Star Games, made the most 3-pointers in franchise history and helped lead the team to a place it had never been. His performances in Games 5 and 6 against Utah in 2021 won’t be forgotten by anyone associated with the Clippers.
“We traded a lot to pair Paul and Kawhi [Leonard], and in exchange, we had five seasons of contention. Even though we fell short of our ultimate objective, we appreciate the chances we had with Paul.”
According to sources, The Sixers also have reached an agreement on a two-year, $16.3 million deal with shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., veteran guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond on Sunday.
Check out reactions to Paul George signing to the Philadelphia 76ers below!
1. PAUL GEORGE IS A SIXER
2. Did he have to sign at 3am? LOL
3. No alarm clock necessary
4. This is not a dream!
5. Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, but…
6. Sorry, Clips..
7. Skip Bayless Weighs In..
8. Welcome to Philly, Paul George!
9. So far this off-season ..
10. Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr when they first see each other
