Philadelphia 76ers 2024 Offseason Moves

Daryl Morey, President of Basketball operations for the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers, has taken no time piecing together what he believes is an NBA championship roster.
Morey has plenty of capsace to work with, making ‘needle-moving’ transactions without breaking a sweat.
After getting eliminated by the New York Knicks in last years playoffs, Philadelphia looks to come back with more firepower than ever before, adding the ‘missing piece’ in another NBA superstar, and other complimentary pieces, to puzzle together to fit the dynamic duo of MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey.
Although we can collectively agree James Harden became undesirable in Philadelphia, we must admit the shock value off adding another dynamic player to the fold could shift things for Philly. Well Daryl has done it again, waking us up wishing for the start of the season, with even more anticipation than ever before.
Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers Offseason Moves
Early Monday, (July 1st), NBA superstar Paul George agreed to a 4-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers, per sources.
Shortly after, Philadelphia came to terms with Tyrese Maxey on a five-year max contract worth a projected $204 million.
The Sixers also have reached an agreement on a two-year, $16.3 million deal with shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr.,
On Sunday (June 30), the SIxers signed two NBA veterans in guard Eric Gordon and center Andre Drummond
The Sixers also have reached an agreement on a two-year, $16.3 million deal with shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr.,
After drafting two promising NBA rookies in Duke guard Jared McCain and UCLA big man Adem Bona, the Sixer look to contend as far as the NBA Finals this season.
Check out all of the Philadelphia 76ers offseason moves below!
1. July 1: Tyrese Maxey to sign max contract extention with Sixers
Philadelphia came to terms with Tyrese Maxey on a five-year max contract worth a projected $204 million.
2. July 1: Paul George to sign max contract with Sixers
Early Monday, (July 1st), NBA superstar Paul George agreed to a 4-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers, per sources.
3. July 1: Kelly Oubre Jr. agrees to deal with Sixers
The Sixers got Oubre to return to Philly, reaching an agreement on a two-year, $16.3 million deal with the shooting guard.
4. June 30: Veteran guard Eric Gordon agrees to deal with Sixers
Per CBS Philly, Gordon, 35, spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. He played 68 games, including 24 starts, and averaged 11.0 points and shot 37.8% on 3-pointers on about six attempts per game.
5. June 30: Andre Drummond to sign two-year deal with 76ers
Andre Drummond plans to sign a two-year, $10-plus million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell
.
6. 2024 NBA Draft Picks: Jared McCain and Adem Bona
-
