Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Shows Like ‘Blood Free’ & ‘Fallout’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV list offers new shows to binge over the weekend. This week’s roundup returns with must-watch programming. Many fan favorites are included in our list and we added some newbies. Check out trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list will excite the TV lover inside of you. One of the shows that returns to our list is ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Fans have been enjoying the banter and Abbott antics Season 3 brings.

Episode 10 debuted this week titled “2 Ava 2 Fest.” Ava Fest returned with the help of the teachers. Ava’s set on outdoing last year by any means necessary. Meanwhile, Janine accepts the offer for a full-time position at the district, but she’s tasked with checking off one last thing to make it official.

This week’s list also includes some new favorites that fans are already storming to social media about. Prime Video’s “Fallout” lives up to the hype. The new series debuted to the streaming platform on April 10. It’s set in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation. Citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits.

Hulu’s “Blood Free” is another fun addition to the list. The show follows a company, BF, that is working toward ending millions of years of humans eating animal meat. BF now dominates the genetically engineered cultured meat market. However, there are people inside BF and outsiders who begin to doubt the path taken by BF CEO Yoon Ja Yoo.

If you’re looking for some reality TV, we have a few new picks to share. From “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” “Top Chef,”to “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,” there’s a vibe for everyone. So grab your 4/20 treats, grab your cozy blankets and snuggle up on the couch for the weekend with our favorite shows of the week.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features New Shows Like ‘Blood Free’ & ‘Fallout’ was originally published on globalgrind.com