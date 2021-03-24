WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The #RealBeaters faction of Twitter has been quite active since the start of the Pangenesis and yet again, the soldiers of one-handed harmony are back at it again. After adult actress Alexis Texas was trending nationally on Twitter, folks followed the trend and swiftly realize they weren’t going to be witnessing some thickly thorough cakes.

Alexis Texas is an award-winning pornographic actress who definitely earned her PAWG status, and if we need to explain that, just back away from this post. For the rest who do follow the scent of the soup we’re stirring, Texas is world-renowned for her considerable, ahem, assets, and spirited performances.

Texas was in the news a few weeks ago after landing in some hot water with officials in Iran after she appeared in a video with Iranian artist Sasy wearing a revealing outfit. In the clip, Texas is seen wearing a traditional head covering but took it off to reveal a skintight outfit underneath, sparking authorities to dub the video being “more dangerous than polio.”

Sasy currently resides in the United States after leaving Iran in 2009, but his videos remain huge with Iranian youth and it appears that this newest clip for the track “Tehran Tokyo” and was distributed by the Rubika app according to widespread reports.

However, it appears that her name got going on Twitter due to an app or game that gives users a matchy first and last name, not for thunderous booty cheek meats.

We’ve got the reactions from the Real Beaters gang below, along with some IG snaps.

—

Photo: WENN

Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped was originally published on hiphopwired.com