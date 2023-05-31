Never Forget: Vintage Photos From 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Underscore The Lingering Devastation

UPDATED: 11 a.m. ET, May 31, 2023
An increasing number of Americans have been forced to come to grips with one of the country’s most racist black eyes — pun intended — amid commemorations of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 when white supremacists destroyed a thriving Black business district and killed hundreds of people.
It was widely regarded as the worst single instance of violence by white people against Black people in the history of the United States of America.
It was 102 years ago when mobs of angry, racist white people descended on the Greenwood section of Tulsa and strategically targeted Black people along with businesses and residences they built and worked and lived in that were part of Black Wall Street, as the area had come to be known for its historic financial success and overall prestige. Historians believe that Greenwood was likely the wealthiest Black community in the country at a time when that type of financial success was disproportionately restricted to white people.
The violence included deadly shootings and arson to 35 blocks of buildings, leaving bodies strewn in the streets and structures smoldering after being burned down to the ground.
Photos taken during the Tulsa Race Massacre’s 18 hours of violence as well as others captured in the hours, days, weeks, months and years since it took place underscore the devastation inflicted on Black Wall Street and its survivors, many of whom lost family members.
The end result has been 10 decades of the residual effects of the domestic terrorism that robbed generations of Black Tulsans of the type of accumulated wealth enjoyed by so many white Americans, including those who now own businesses and homes where Black Wall Street once stood.
Many parallels between then and now remain in place in the United States, including ongoing efforts by white supremacists to disenfranchise Black people in a number of ways, including and especially when it comes to laws surrounding elections that could bring about the type of change for which people have been fighting so long.
In an indication that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was far from an anomaly, a mob of white supremacists stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this year angered by the false premise that Donald Trump was the victim of election fraud waged by voters in cities with a sizeable Black voting contingency. That deadly violence came as the result of a lie.
Similarly, the Tulsa Race Massacre also reportedly came about following a white woman claiming she was raped by a Black man — an accusation that sparked the white supremacist-led death and destruction beginning May 31 and ending June 2, 1921.
The Brookings Institute estimated that the monetary damage done — and effectively lost — during the Tulsa Race Massacre is worth about $27 million in the present day. But a 2018 study found that the destruction caused losses that are closer to $200 million.
Now, 100 years later, the fight for descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre victims to receive reparations and other forms of restorative justice remains stronger than ever, however elusive it has been over the past 20 years since that proposal was first introduced.
Scroll down to see more devastating images from the immediate aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
1. Burning Buildings During Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921Source:Getty
Black smoke billows from fires during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, in the Greenwood District.
2. Ruins of Greenwood District after Race Riots in TulsaSource:Getty
Ruins of Greenwood District.
3. Church burnsSource:Getty
The burning of a church where ammunition was stored is showed during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
4. Serving Food After RiotsSource:Getty
Victims and survivors are shown receiving their first meal after the race riots.
5. Wounded PrisonersSource:Getty
Injured and wounded men are shown being taken to hospital by National guardsmen on June 3, 2021, after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
6. Woman detainedSource:Getty
Black people were detained during the Tulsa Race Massacre, including this woman sitting with others in the back of a truck as a white man holding a rifle sits on the running board.
7. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A Black man with a camera is shown looking at the skeletons of iron beds that rise above the ashes of a burned-out block after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
8. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Unspecified damaged property is shown following the Tulsa Race Massacre.
9. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Damaged properties and smoke coming from buildings following the Tulsa Race Massacre.
10. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A group of people is shown looking at smoke in the distance coming from damaged properties following the Tulsa Race Massacre.
11. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A Red Cross tent is shown constructed for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
12. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Burned buildings are shown after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
13. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A possibly dead man is shown on the ground beside train tracks following the Tulsa Race Massacre.
14. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A group of National Guard Troops, carrying rifles with bayonets attached, escort unarmed Black men to a detention center after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
15. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
People are shown searching through rubble after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
16. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A Black couple is shown walking across a street with smoke rising in the distance after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
17. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
The aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre is shown at the east corner of Greenwood Avenue and East Archer Street.
18. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
The aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre is shown in the Greenwood District in Tulsa.
19. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A truck is shown carrying soldiers and Black people during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
20. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Smoldering ruins of Black people’s homes are shown following the Tulsa Race Massacre.
21. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A group of Black people, some standing in line next to Exchange Booth, are shown during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
22. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A burned part of the Greenwood District is shown.
23. Aftermath of the Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Rubble of houses in a Black neighborhood is shown after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
24. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Billowing smoke is shown during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
25. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
26. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Furniture in the street is shown during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
27. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
An entrance to a refugee camp on fairgrounds are shown after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
28. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
An American Red Cross Hospital was put up for use after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
29. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
30. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Patients are shown recovering following the Tulsa Race Massacre.
31. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Reconstruction after destruction by fire caused by the Tulsa Race Massacre.
32. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
The Williams Building, on the West Side of 100 Block, after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
33. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
Burned-out Greenwood District.
34. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
The devastation of the Greenwood District is shown after the Tulsa Race Massacre.
35. Tulsa Race MassacreSource:Getty
A Black man holding a hat with his hands up wearing suspenders surrenders during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
36. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty
The body of an unidentified Black victim of the Tulsa Race Massacre lies on the ground as a white man leans against a fence beside him.
37. The Stradford HotelSource:Getty
The exterior view of the Stradford Hotel, one of the largest Black-owned hotels in the United States, was destroyed during the Tulsa Race Massacre after it opened in 1918.
38. Tulsa Race Massacre VictimSource:Getty
The body of an unidentified Black victim of the Tulsa Race Massacre lies in the street as a white man stands over him.
39. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 1, 1921Source:Getty
View of the front page of an edition of the Black Dispatch newspaper, detailing incidents of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Among the headlines are “Police Drag Woman Behind Motor Cycles” and “$2500000 of Negro Property Is Destroyed.”
40. The Black Dispatch Front Page, June 10, 1921Source:Getty
View of the front page of an edition of the Black Dispatch newspaper, detailing incidents of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Among the headlines are “Loot, Arson, Murder!” and “Four Million Dollars Lost;” and “Sarah Page Not to Be Found.”