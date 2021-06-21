Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Go at it on Twitter Over Tory Lanez Collab

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It was supposed to be a celebration of Black freedom on Saturday but Juneteeth produced some angry words between Megan Thee Stallion, Da Baby and Pardison Fontaine.

It all started when a tweet about “Skat,” a song from Tory Lanez featuring Da Baby, was retweeted on his account, which either Megan or her team caught wind of.

DaBaby shared a screen recording of him trying to undo the retweet and finally blocking the person who posted it. He captioned the video, “Idk what type of Illuminati sh_t Twitter got goin on I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo. I ain’t retweet that silly sh_t. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me. Type sh_t yall on?”

Megan accused DaBaby of being “industry” and “supporting her in private and doing something different in public.” DaBaby then asked her not to let “people get the best of her,” and asked her to, “stand on what on without feeling like I’m against ya.”

Megan then reminded him that his stance had changed and said he told her promoting Tory’s music was a “bad business move,” to which DaBaby dismissed the song saying “if it got cleared, it got cleared, so what…Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another ni__a woman about some sh_t another ni__a accused of. How tf dat work?

Then Megan’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine jumped in the conversation calling DaBaby “corny” and saying, “u don’t ever gotta address her (Megan) again.”