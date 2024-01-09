Cherelle Parker has etched her name in the history books in one of, if not the most historically decorated city in America. Parker has been elected to serve as the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia. Parker makes history as the first ever woman to hold this position.
RELATED: Cherelle Parker Makes History as First Woman Mayor of Philadelphia
Parker held her inauguration at The Fillmore Philly, where it was a star-studded event. From Athletes to actors and musicians, from politicians to police force, everyone in the city came out to support a historic inauguration.
Classix 107.9’s own Lady B had the honor of co-hosting the event in which the city celebrated Mayor Parker like none other.
After the party, Parker got right to business. Philadelphia’s newest mayor met with her cabinet with intentions to tackle on the city’s overall appearance, as she wishes for a ‘safer, cleaner, greener city’.
Mayor Cherelle Parker has also revealed to the public her action plan for her first 100 days in office.
“On my first day as your Mayor, I released my 100-Day Action Plan laying out our path forward.” Mayor Parker posted.” From public safety to education, this details exactly how my Administration plans to get to work.”
One of the most important pieces in her 100-day plan, is to rid the public drug trade, that continues to plague the city’s reputation.
Mayor Parker wants to ‘Charge the Police Commissioner—in collaboration with intergovernmental partners and relevant city departments—with developing a strategy to permanently shut down open-air drug markets, including in Kensington.’ as written in her 100-Day Action Plan.
To check out Mayor Parker’s 100-day action plan [CLICK HERE]
Check out Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Inauguration as the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia below!
Mayor Cherelle Parker Celebrates Inauguration, Speaks on first 100 days as Mayor of Philadelphia was originally published on classixphilly.com
1. DJ Jazzy Jeff
2. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
3. Senator Vincent J. Hughes and actress Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Senator Vincent J. Hughes and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph are seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
4. FreewaySource:Getty
Rapper Freeway is seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
5. Mike JerrickSource:Getty
Co-host of Fox 29 'Good Day' Philadelphia Mike Jerrick is seen arriving to The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
6. RakimSource:Getty
Rapper Rakim is seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
7. Clayton PrinceSource:Getty
Actor Clayton Prince is seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
8. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin BethelSource:Getty
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel is seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
9. The Phillie PhanaticSource:Getty
The Phillie Phanatic is seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
10. Philadelphia Flyers mascot GrittySource:Getty
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty and The Phillie Phanatic are seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
11. Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker leavingSource:Getty
Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker (C) is seen leaving The Inauguration Party Of The 100th Mayor Of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker at The Fillmore Philadelphia on January 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.