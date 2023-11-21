Ladies of Hip-Hop: Da Brat

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

As we celebrate the women who helped shaped Hip-Hop, we cannot forget about the genre’s first female solo MC to go platinum…who also just so happens to be a member of the Radio One/Reach Media family!

Hailing from the Windy City, Shawntae Harris-Dupart, better known as Da Brat, has blown the rap game away for over 30 years. It all started in 1992, when she won a local rap contest sponsored by Yo! MTV Raps. Meeting rap duo Kris Kross as her prize, they introduced her to So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri. The rest, as they say, was history.

Releasing her debut album, Funkdafied, in 1994, it peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Rap charts. By the following year, it sold over a million copies – the first album by a solo female MC to reach that milestone.

Releasing a total of four albums, Brat was a trailblazer in the genre with the 1-2 punch of impeccable bars and flawless style, making her a constant fixture in music. Not only was she making waves with her own records, but she was also known to steal the spotlight when it comes to features. From Mariah Carey and Dru Hill to Lil Kim and Destiny’s Child, one thing’s for sure: Have Da Brat lay down a guest verse, and it was bound to be a hit.

We have been truly blessed to bear witness to her continued lyrical prowess while also becoming a woman wearing many hats. She’s a fixture on Reach Media’sand TV’s, an actress, a devoted wife to hair entrepreneurand a doting mom to son… all while being her true, unapologetic self.

Da Brat is well overdue to receive her flowers for all she has contributed to Hip-Hop… and who better to do it than us?!

Check Out Some Of Her Best Moments Below!

