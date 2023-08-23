Kobe Bryant’s Best Moments Against Philadelphia

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Despite never to have worn a sixers jersey professionally, Kobe Bryant was Philly all day! Playing for Lower Merion High School, his father, Joe Bryant, played for the seventy-sixers, so he grew up a huge fan. Looking past the 2001 gentleman sweep (because he had love for Philly), Kobe Bryant was always admirable of Philly sports. I die hard Eagles fan, Kobe would attend as many Eagles games as he could with the hectic schedule that he had.

However when it came to basketball, Kobe Bryant had no love, for the city of brotherly love. As insinuated before, the 2001 finals could have been a clean sweep. A.I. did have the answer game one, but I think we could agree Kobe was being a gentleman and let A.I. do what he does best.

According to StatMuse.com, Kobe Bryant averaged 23.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 32 games against the sixers in his career. Kobe shot the lights out of the (then Wachovia Center) arena, posting a mostrous double double with 48 points and 10 rebounds.

On Kobe Bryant’s farewell tour, Bryant came to the Wells Fargo Center December 1st, 2015. Dropping 20 points, draining four three-points, grabbing five rebounds and setting his teammate up with the assist twice.

Our RNBPhilly team curated a playlist of Kobe’s best moments in Philadelphia! Sit back and Enjoy!

