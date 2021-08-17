Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Signs 4-year Extension, $196 Million

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In the words tweeted by the Sixers, “@joelembiid isn’t going anywhere.”

That’s right Philly. As reported by CBS, “Joel Embiid and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $196 million super max contract extension, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. It’s the largest contract Philadelphia can offer Embiid at this time, and with two years remaining on his current deal, it now secures the 2020-21 NBA MVP runner-up on the Sixers’ roster until 2027″.

In total, over the next six seasons, this deal will bring Embiid’s earnings to $261 million. Before the new deal, he was previously set to make $65 million, but all of that has now changed. “The final year of his deal does have a player option, by which time he’ll be 33 years old and could sign to another lucrative deal if he manages to stay healthy and keep up his MVP-caliber level of play”.

Embiid tweeted: “There’s no place like Philadelphia!!! Excited to continue working towards bringing a title home and eventually retire here.”

Even though the Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks under coach Doc Rivers, Embiid still led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference.

