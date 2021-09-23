Jason Lee Details Beef With Karen Civil During Breakfast Club Interview, She Calls In To Respond

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Karen Civil saga continues.

Gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked’s frontman Jason Lee took his grievance with media maven Karen Civil to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

In case you missed it, last weekend, drop-in audio app Clubhouse definitely saw the most traffic it has seen in months thanks to rooms solely focused on Civil and her alleged finessing of rapper Joyner Lucas. The space opened a can of worms with Jason Lee using the moment to piggyback off Lucas’ beef with Civil to highlight his issues with Civil, which led to her “admitting” to hiring a hacker to get his Instagram taken down.

Lee didn’t say it during his time in the room but has since decided to take legal action adding to Civil’s woes. During his interview with The Breakfast Club, he once again spoke about his issue with Karen Civil. Lee further explained that Civil allegedly not only paid a hacker to take Hollywood Unlock’s IG page down but any other page connected to him. He also claims there is a paper trail to be followed when it comes to the $20,000 Karen Civil used to have his Instagram page taken down it leads to Nicki Minaj.

He also threw in some extra tea, revealing why she didn’t perform at the VMAs.

Immediately following Lee’s interview, Karen Civil called into the show and defended herself, saying she wasn’t worried about Lee’s lawsuit but did express regret for going into the Clubhouse room.

Of course, Twitter reacted to Lee’s interview and the additional “tea” he spilled this morning. You can peep them as well as both interviews below.

