Since Timbaland and Swizz Beatz started the #VERZUZ battles, everyone has been throwing names out there for potential IG Live battle. Ray J took it upon himself to suggest he be the artist step on the #VERZUZ stage and got clowned for it.
If he had one wish, Ray J would be paired up against someone and partake in one of Swizz and Timbo’s popular Instagram Live battles. During Teddy Riley and Babyface’s internet-breaking #VERZUZ session, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the “One Wish” singer’s comment and instantly said wait a minute.
“Yo @timbaland I’m next up!! Who want the smoke?”
An innocent request, but when it comes to Ray J, everything usually comes with some jokes behind it. Immediately after spotting his comment, social media wasted no time in pulling up his resume and clowning him. While there was a small contingency of people defending Brandy’s brother by bringing up his known hits like “Wait A Minute,” One Wish,” Sexy Can I,” just to name a few, others pointed out that not everyone is worthy of a #VERZUZ battle.
Now hypothetically, if it was to happen and chances are incredibly high, it won’t, Twitter users were throwing names like Bow Wow, Romeo and his “rival” Fabolous who he beefed with back in 2011.
Anyway, we can thank Ray J for giving the internet something to joke about. You can peep the reactions to him, suggesting he deserves a #VERZUZ battle in the gallery below.
Photo: John Lamparski / Getty
If He Had One Wish: Ray J Says “He’s Up Next” For A #VERZUZ” Battle, Twitter Says Nah was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Somebody tell me what Ray J thought he was gonna do, play “One Wish” and “Wait a Minute” 10 times each? #BabyfacevsTeddyRiley pic.twitter.com/50Q5zx2k7P— Adrianna (@Adriannagrams) April 21, 2020
2.
Ray J needs to relax and let the legends work... pic.twitter.com/3z65w0HgDp— HKNY (@JPhotoboy) April 21, 2020
3.
The only thing RayJ is battling is his demons. He has 3 songs ✌🏽— SinnamonS ♥ (@SinnamonS) April 21, 2020
4.
Not everybody that’s in the music scene deserve a battle. Im not trying to see a Ray J, Romeo, Bow Wow, Lil Salt Shaker, mixed paprika smoke or emcee basura go beat for beat or bar for bar. Let’s cut the bulls**t people. 😂🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/C6knKtfewF— OFFICER VULGAR ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ, (@noremaksnilloc) April 22, 2020
5.
6.
Ray J... shhhhhh, just be quiet! pic.twitter.com/CbMwM8wZGG— Nurse_C (@NurseC12) April 21, 2020
7.
8.
Aht! Aht! Ray J, you have 3 songs. Just go ahead and log off for me. pic.twitter.com/8Hc4Y6rfk5— You know the vibez 😎 (@_Iamthecatsmeow) April 21, 2020
9.
The world deserves a Ray J versus Fabolous battle 😭— milly (@millysvantage) April 21, 2020
10.
Ray J being carried out the booth after making One Wish. Strained every vocal he had to make a classic. pic.twitter.com/peGnt15E56— earth tone killah (@muenfua) April 21, 2020
11.
We do not want the smoke Ray J..... you gon “One Wish” and “ I hit it first” us to death 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6BeH3p4dNz— MusicalStruggle (@MusicalStruggle) April 21, 2020
12.
RayJ’s comment LMFAOOOOOOO BOY BYE. pic.twitter.com/D0sUkRpdys— Pimp C (@MsImTatted) April 21, 2020
13.
Did y'all see this shit?? How many times does Ray J wanna play "1 Wish"??— Akwuna Matata! 🎶 (@ElJefe__) April 21, 2020
😂🤣
Or is he doing remixes?😭 pic.twitter.com/R3No0lHCvo
14.
Ray J....do you even have 5 SONGS you can battle somebody with??? BOY..... 😂😂😂😂 #TeddyRileyVsBabyface #VERZUS pic.twitter.com/EVMj4Aru70— Miss BS♒ (@MissB_U_Tful) April 21, 2020
15.
Man y’all please find Ray J something to do 😂 pic.twitter.com/LaHou9A0ZB— M’BaQue & (@_Lawdawg) April 21, 2020
16.
Ray J baby please go to bed. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4xSx69x3r2— Ray J’s Unbreakable Glasses 😏 (@sheslitigious) April 21, 2020
17.
RayJ, please, don't anger me. pic.twitter.com/BTdmbVVzuP— igwe samba (@haqnificent) April 21, 2020