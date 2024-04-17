Listen Live
Sports

Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Google Pixel & WNBA at the WNBA Draft 2024

Source: Marleen Moise / Getty

Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

The WNBA player salaries for the 2024 season have sparked discussions around the adequacy of compensation in professional women’s basketball.

Despite the immense talent and dedication of players, the disparity between WNBA salaries and those in other professional sports leagues, such as the NBA, remains significant.

A few of the main factors that have stirred the pot has been:

  • Caitlin Clark’s rookie salary controversy
  • WNBA salaries compared to NBA salaries
  • Women calls for pay equity
  • Challenges and opportunities around providing fair pay
  • If there is a future plan needing to be implemented

The ongoing dialogue surrounding WNBA player salaries underscores the importance of addressing pay equity in sports and promoting a more inclusive and equitable landscape for women athletes.

Take a look below at the Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season based on their 2024 cap hit.

Find full list here.

The post Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Arike Ogunbowale | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Arike Ogunbowale | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984 Source:Getty

2. Kahleah Copper | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Kahleah Copper | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984 Source:Getty

3. Jewell Loyd | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Jewell Loyd | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984 Source:Getty

4. Diana Taurasi | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,936

Diana Taurasi | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,936 Source:Getty

5. Natasha Howard | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,350

Natasha Howard | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,350 Source:Getty

6. Alyssa Thomas | 2024 Cap Hit: $218,000

Alyssa Thomas | 2024 Cap Hit: $218,000 Source:Getty

7. Brionna Jones | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,500

Brionna Jones | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,500 Source:Getty

8. Kelsey Mitchell | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,000

Kelsey Mitchell | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,000 Source:Getty

9. Napheesa Collier | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219

Napheesa Collier | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219 Source:Getty

10. Skylar Diggins-Smith | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219

Skylar Diggins-Smith | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219 Source:Getty

11. Marina Mabrey | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000

Marina Mabrey | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000 Source:Getty

12. Kayla McBride | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000

Kayla McBride | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000 Source:Getty

13. Breanna Stewart | 2024 Cap Hit: $205,000

Breanna Stewart | 2024 Cap Hit: $205,000 Source:Getty

14. Nneka Ogwunike | 2024 Cap Hit: $204,500

Nneka Ogwunike | 2024 Cap Hit: $204,500 Source:Getty

15. Erica Wheeler | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,154

Erica Wheeler | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,154 Source:Getty

16. Sabrina Ionescu | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,000

Sabrina Ionescu | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,000 Source:Getty

17. A’ja Wilson | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

A'ja Wilson | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty

18. Cheyenne Parker | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

Cheyenne Parker | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty

19. DeWanna Bonner | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

DeWanna Bonner | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty

20. Kelsey Plum | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

Kelsey Plum | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty
More From RnB Philly
Trending
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

20 items
Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Food Photos - Various Entrees, Appetizers, Deserts, Etc. 10 items
Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close