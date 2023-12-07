HHW Gaming: ‘LEGO Fortnite’ Kicks Off New Era For The Popular Video Game

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The world of Fortnite and how players can enjoy it continues to grow. Starting today, loyal fans of the game can now boot up LEGO Fortnite, the latest addition to Epic Games’ ridiculously popular video game.

Thursday, December 7, Epic Games launched LEGO Fortnite, a new survival crating game it developed in partnership with the LEGO Group.

Some are describing it as Fortnite and LEGO’s version of Minecraft, another popular title owned by Microsoft. Instead of downloading a separate game, you can access it by selecting it on the Fortnite menu, just like when you choose the battle royale mode.

Epic says the procedural map players can explore is 19x more significant than the battle royale map, and you can either play in a creative mode where you can build whatever you want or a survival mode where skeletons, wolves, and other enemies will generate.

Players will also have to monitor not only their character’s health but also their hunger and extreme heat warnings.

LEGO Fortnite Isn’t The Only New Mode Coming To Fortnite

Fortnite is also famous for the skins it introduces into the game, and that continues to be the case in the new mode. Speaking with The Verge , Saxs Persson, Epic’s executive VP, says more than 1,200 Fortnite skins have a LEGO variant players can use.

LEGO Fortnite is also the first of many in-game experiences coming to Fortnite. Beginning tomorrow, December 8, players can look forward to Rocket Racing (from the creators of Rocket League) and Fortnite Festival on Saturday, December 9 (from the studio behind Rock Band and Guitar Hero).

The latter will allow players to play rhythm-based games similar to Rock Band and Guitar Hero alone or with friends, as well as songs from artists like Eminem, who just recently got his own skin in the game and was a part of the Big Bang event.

Fortnite sounds like it’s the ultimate place to be.

For more news on LEGO Fortnite, head here.

Photo: Epic Games / LEGO Fortnite

