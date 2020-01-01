Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Stunted These New Year’s Eve Streets

Alright y’all, it’s officially 2020!

And with that comes everything that went down last night, aka, New Year’s Eve. You know your favorite celebs were out there stuntin’ in the streets either in Ghana or Paris or on some warm island having a grand old time. From looks of the ‘Gram, folks like Mary J. Blige and Justine Skye and Vanessa Simmons rang in the new year in style.

While like some of you, others like Kelly Rowland kept it cute and down to earth by chilling at the crib.

Here’s how our faves partied into a new decade:

