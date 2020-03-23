Gillie Da Kid Challenges Wiz Khalifa To A Smoke Challenge, Guess Who Won? [Video]

Philly’s own, Gillie Da Kid is a trend setter to say the least. Everyone has been doing the push up challenge to pass time while in quarantine from the COVID-19.

Listen Live

Gillie decided not to partake in any push ups and made his own challenge called the “Kush Up Challenge”. He challenged all of his friends to see who can take 10 hits of their weed (medicinal purposes of course) without coughing.

He challenged Snoop Dogg, T.I., Lil Durk, G Herbo, Lil Duval, Jim Jones, Waka Flocka & Wiz Khalifa. Everyone gave it a chance some beat the challenge with no efforts then some (like Gillie) had a hard time and started coughing right away. All in all Wiz Khalifa showed out and Gillie’s video is HILARIOUS!

Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow