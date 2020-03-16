CLOSE
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

Posted 21 hours ago

Day 5764768564 from working home due to the Coronavirus. Most jobs require employees to come in the office to get work done. Lately, their has been a worldwide epidemic with the COVID virus spreading at a rapid pace.

Most companies have ordered employees to work from home to avoid spreading the virus more than it already has been. Some people might not be use to working from home and catch themselves yawning at 1pm due to the lack of energy. We have the formula on how to get by! Check the list below for our top 10 ways to keep the day from moving slow.

 

1. Coffee, Coffee, COFFEE!

Grown Man Shit Coffee Source:iOne Video

2. Start your day early

Cumulus clouds ove rthe Cleveland city skyline Source:Getty

3. Write down list of to-do’s

Teacher writing with chalk on a blackboard. Source:Getty

4. Find a designated room to get your work done

Cropped view of a businessman's hands as he types on his laptop Source:Getty

5. STAY FOCUSED!

How can I move things forward? Source:Getty

6. Read on your break

The Bible opened on a table Source:Getty

7. Listen to music while getting work done

Female runner taking break after a run Source:Getty

8. Avoid non work trips to social media

Creative - iPhone App Icon Source:Getty

9. Dress up as if your going into the office

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room Source:Getty

10. Keep a positive attitude

Portrait of a trendy young man laughing outdoors on white background Source:Getty
