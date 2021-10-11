Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2021 [Photos]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

If there is any clear sign indicating that we are slowly returning to normal, New York Comic Con coming back is definitely one of them.

Fully vaccinated blerds, geeks, and casual comic book/ pop culture enthusiasts converged on the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City to celebrate the return of New York Comic Con. After a year hiatus, the iconic comic book convention that celebrates all things nerdy’s resurrection was a welcomed sight to the convention center that was once turned into a triage center for COVID-19 patients.

The energy in the building was still the same, but with a slight twist due to COVID-19 precautions to keep the annual event as rona-free as possible. Cosplayers who are pretty used to donning masks of their favorite superheroes and villains fittingly had to wear face coverings on top of well-thought-out cosplay designs and did it with ZERO complaints, some adding nice touches to their face masks so they complimented their costumes.

Hip-Hop Wired was on hand to capture the exceptional cosplay on hand. There were plenty of variants of Loki roaming about. We saw our favorite Mandalorian or Mandalorians, Baby Yoda, Selene from the Underworld franchise, Spider-Man, and so much more.

It was a weekend of safe, wholesome, and nerdy fun.

You can geek out by stepping into the gallery below.

—

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

1. Baby Yoda Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 2. The Punisher Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 3. Sora (Kingdom Hearts) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 4. Loki Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 5. The Mandalorian Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 6. Silent Hill Nurse Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 7. Annakin Skywalker Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 8. Loki Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 9. Loki (Sylvie) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 10. Ahsoka Tano Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 11. Loki Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 12. Miles Morales (Punk Version) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 13. Selene (Underworld) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 14. Geralt The Witcher Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 15. Mankind and Socko Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 16. Emma Frost (X-Men) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 17. Patty Mayonnaise (Doug) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 18. Selene (Underworld) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 19. Baby Chicken Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 20. Peter Parker/ Spider-Man Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 21. Fred & Daphne (Scooby Doo) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 22. Men In Black Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 23. Spider-Man Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 24. Trunks (Dragon Ball Z) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 25. Shadow Scout Trooper (Star Wars) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 26. Tuxedo Mask and Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 27. Mandalorians Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 28. Harley Quinn, The Joker and Two-Face Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 29. 2B and A2 (NieR : Automata) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 30. Invincible Source:@PhotosByBeanz83 31. Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn) Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2021 [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com