Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2021 [Photos]

The Best Cosplay Looks From New York Comic Con 2021

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

If there is any clear sign indicating that we are slowly returning to normal, New York Comic Con coming back is definitely one of them.

Fully vaccinated blerds, geeks, and casual comic book/ pop culture enthusiasts converged on the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City to celebrate the return of New York Comic Con. After a year hiatus, the iconic comic book convention that celebrates all things nerdy’s resurrection was a welcomed sight to the convention center that was once turned into a triage center for COVID-19 patients.

The energy in the building was still the same, but with a slight twist due to COVID-19 precautions to keep the annual event as rona-free as possible. Cosplayers who are pretty used to donning masks of their favorite superheroes and villains fittingly had to wear face coverings on top of well-thought-out cosplay designs and did it with ZERO complaints, some adding nice touches to their face masks so they complimented their costumes.

New York Comic Con 2021

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Hip-Hop Wired was on hand to capture the exceptional cosplay on hand. There were plenty of variants of Loki roaming about. We saw our favorite Mandalorian or Mandalorians, Baby Yoda, Selene from the Underworld franchise, Spider-Man, and so much more.

New York Comic Con 2021

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

It was a weekend of safe, wholesome, and nerdy fun.

You can geek out by stepping into the gallery below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

1. Baby Yoda

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

2. The Punisher

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

3. Sora (Kingdom Hearts)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

4. Loki

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

5. The Mandalorian

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

6. Silent Hill Nurse

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

7. Annakin Skywalker

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

8. Loki

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

9. Loki (Sylvie)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

10. Ahsoka Tano

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

11. Loki

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

12. Miles Morales (Punk Version)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

13. Selene (Underworld)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

14. Geralt The Witcher

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

15. Mankind and Socko

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

16. Emma Frost (X-Men)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

17. Patty Mayonnaise (Doug)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

18. Selene (Underworld)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

19. Baby Chicken

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

20. Peter Parker/ Spider-Man

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

21. Fred & Daphne (Scooby Doo)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

22. Men In Black

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

23. Spider-Man

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

24. Trunks (Dragon Ball Z)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

25. Shadow Scout Trooper (Star Wars)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

26. Tuxedo Mask and Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

27. Mandalorians

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

28. Harley Quinn, The Joker and Two-Face

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

29. 2B and A2 (NieR : Automata)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

30. Invincible

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

31. Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn)

New York Comic Con 2021

Source:@PhotosByBeanz83

