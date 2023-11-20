Future Wrote These Top-Charting Songs For Other Artists Like Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love”

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Future celebrated his 40th birthday in Las Vegas over the weekend in the grandest way. The Scorpion rapper also kicked off his new year, adding designer to his resume with the announcement of his Lanvin Lab collection . Future’s many accomplishments reminded us about how he’s been dominating the music industry for over a decade. Check out some of the top-charting songs Future has written and referenced for other artists inside.

Fans recently discovered Future wrote “Drunk In Love” for Beyoncé and uncovered the reference track on YouTube. The rapper has created a name and cult following for himself, but fans are even more impressed by his stellar pen.

Future first found public musical notoriety in 2011, gaining traction in his hometown of Atlanta when his songs were played by DJ Esco in the notable strip club, Magic City. However, it was 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive mixtape that propelled him to international success.

The successful rapper was working long before the rap community acknowledged him as a rap superstar. Future’s connection to the legendary Dungeon Family is what accelerated his music career in ways most rappers are not privileged to have. He is the cousin to Dungeon Family member and Organized Noize producer Rico Wade. Future learned from the greats in his family and hometown and continued to develop his craft as a musician and songwriter.

In a Dash Radio interview, Dungeon Family and Goodie Mob member Gipp Goodie once gave Future his props for his career progression and divine timing, “Sometimes, people’s time is when it’s time.” He also added that, “Future is Hip Hop. Future is us. So I think Future just done found his niche and coming from the Dungeon Family he knew how to blow up his persona because he got [Big] Gipp, he got [Andre] 3000, he got Cee-lo, he got so many of us around him.”

Aside from building up his name as a world renowned artist, he has been a part of the music industry at large. Future’s masterful pen is what has leveled up his career in a completely new way. He’s written hits for the industry’s biggest talents like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.

Fans uncovered the reference track for Beyoncé’s popular song “Drunk In Love,” where he reveals that it almost made his own album.

Look out for more from Future soon. His collection with French fashion house Lanvin will release its inaugural Lanvin Lab collection with the rapper and producer. Earlier this year, Future was brought on, temporarily, to help design the collection for Lanvin Lab, the brand’s new design arm that will focus on rotating collaborations. More pieces from the unisex ready-to-wear collection, all designed by Future, will debut next year.

We also anticipate new music will be on the way soon off the heels of his partnership announcements and major birthday celebration.

Check out a list of some of the hit songs Future has written for other artists below:

