Coi Leray Posted Up With Her Boo [Unseen Videos]

Coi Leray be elevating on us.

Rumors are circulating on who Coi Leray’s new boo is.

As we all know, Coi and Trippie Redd were once a couple and some even speculated on her and Blueface being a thing, but it seems there is someone else in the picture.

Coi Leray took to Tik Tok and posted a video of her and Canadian rapper, Pressa Armani together. Coincidentally, they both have a song and video out called Attachments.

Videos surfaced of Coi Leray and Pressa flirting on IG live.

Watch all below.

