CJ Gardner-Johnson Disses Philly in Deleted Tweet; Philly Fans React

After news circulated that CJ Gardner-Johnson was not going to be returning to Philly as an Eagle, many fans were upset. Voicing their opinions on social media, it seems as if Gardner-Johnson only payed attention to the negative, as he took to twitter Tuesday morning some subtweets which many would assume he was referring to the Philadelphia fan base.

“Philly fans call me overrated lol …… y’all was just my friend (laughing emoji) switch ups” Gardner-Johnson tweeted. He also tweeted “Hurts don’t it”, a play on words of the last name of his former teammate Jalen Hurts.

These tweets have since been deleted.

Philly fans took note of the diss and was not afraid to let C.J. have it! Check out some of the reactions below!

