Philly Twitter Goes Off When CJ Gardner Johnson Signed With The Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles were in high hopes of resigning their defensive core heading into free agency. However, Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson has other ideas. Monday began the legal tampering period in the NFL Free Agency. The Eagles offered Gardner-Johnson a multi-year contract, but he decided to test the free agency market.

Days later he took to twitter “The disrespect is real!”. Fans speculate whether that was in regards to his offer from Philadelphia or offers he got from other teams.

He then gave a sunglass emoji shout out to his management team Universal Sports and Entertainment LLC

Sources say Gardner-Johnson was offered a one-year $8 million dollar deal with the Detroit Lions. The odds were in Detroit’s favor, as the eagles multi-year offer did not provide $8 million in the first year. Gardner was also going to be working with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who coached him in his stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Gardner-Johnson’s management team tweeted the details comparing his offer’s from Philadelphia and Detroit, titling the comparison “Perception Vs Reality”.

Gardner-Johnson then tweeted his salutations to the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection.

His former teammate WR A.J. Brown tweeted out a in support of Gardner-Johnson’s decision. “Glad he took care of his family most importantly.” Brown tweeted. “It’s a Dangerous game that we play . Can’t be upset w a man for doing what he feel like is best for him and his family.”

