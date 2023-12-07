Celebrities Are Obsessed With The Glossy, Wet Hair Trend, And So Are We: See Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Ashanti, And More

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Glistening in glamour. Dripping in design. Shiny and sexy. It is the

liquid, glossy hair trend,

and according to our favorite “it girl” celebs, we should all be wearing it.

In the past week alone, celebrity trendsetters Ciara, Ashanti, and Naomi Campbell have all been pictured in the ‘tress trend.

Ciara wore the trend most recently while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The Color Purple.” The mommy-to-be was a vision in flowy white, wearing an ensemble from Georges Hobeika. Ciara complimented her monochromatic moda with slicked-back, shiny hair. Her neck-length flipped style shined as she posed for pictures with a sculpted gel curl shaping her face.

Ashanti

chose a longer, wavier version of the wet style. While attending Nelly’s Black and White Gala in St. Louis on December 3, the “Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)” singer paired her glossy hair with a velvet cut-out black maxi dress and glowing makeup.

Naomi’s recent take on the look was similar to Ashanti’s – glamorous and glowing. The supermodel shined from head to toe.

Naomi sported the trend at the premiere of “The Absence of Eden” at the Red Sea Festival this past weekend. She wore a gorgeous jeweled red ombre gown from Rizman Ruzaini, topped off with the popular celebrity hair trend. Her lace front was sleek and chic with swooped baby hairs and wavy tendrils.

Celebrities are obsessed with the wet hair trend.

While Ashanti, Ciara, and Naomi are all recent examples of starlets in the slick look, other favorites have tried it, too. Nicki Minaj posted a blonde version while promoting “Pink Friday 2” on Instagram on December 3. Additionally, celebrity girlies, from Megan Thee Stallion and Zendaya to Lori Harvey and Monica, are fueling the craze, too.

To be clear, we’ve seen versions of “shiny hair” before with wet and wavy tresses, finger waves, edge swoops, and gelled hair creations. But this new high-gloss version is versatile and fun. From now through 2024, we have no doubt the shiny trend will have us all in a chokehold.

Scroll to see our gallery of recent snaps of the celebrity wet, glossy hair trend.

