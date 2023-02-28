Carl Crawford Admits Beefing With JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Was Just For Social Media, The Hotties Call It Karma

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has been out of the spotlight since taking the stand against the man who shot her, Tory Lanez. But she has continued to rack up victories, big and small, against the people who caused her nothing but grief.

Megan Thee Stallion’s battle with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment is no secret. The Houston artist has taken the imprint owned by former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford to court on numerous occasions claiming the label wouldn’t let her out of her jacked-up deal and even got a restraining order against them.

Crawford has denied all of MTS’ claims against him and his label, but now he is finally copping to being the pest in the entire situation.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop, Crawford admitted that his beef with Megan Thee Stallion and JAY-Z was dumb and only did it for social media attention.

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” the 41-year-old told the celebrity gossip site. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online, and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.”

“You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that,” he continued. “You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

The 1501 Certified Entertainment Owner Sees The Error of His Ways

Crawford is singing a different tune now, but the tension between him and the “Savage” crafter got so bad at one point after hanging out with Tory Lanez in a nightclub in April 2022.

Tory Lanez was recently found guilty on all three charges in the shooting trial of Megan Thee Stallion and is waiting to be sentenced. Crawford called the encounter posted on the label’s Instagram Stories “petty” and another mistake.

“Oh, the thing is with that, I don’t stand with nobody in that situation,” Crawford said. “That’s none of my business. You get caught up in the internet stuff and doing stuff just to — I don’t know if we can just use the word petty, ’cause there’s been a lot of petty stuff going on. […] We all make mistakes. I’m not on nobody’s side with that. I was just… I don’t even know.”

The Hotties Want The Apologies To Megan Thee Stallion To Be Loud

The Hotties, MTS’ loyal fans, have been rolling their eyes following these recent revelations. They have been mainly calling out anyone labeling Megan Thee Stallion a liar following her accusations against the label and Lanez.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

