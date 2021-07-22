Cardi B Re-Posts Philly Instagram Comedian- Meet Meatball [WATCH]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Each day it seems like one of Philly’s very own gets their spotlight in entertainment news, but this day seems to be Meatball, and if you know Philly, then you know her!

Meatball, formally known as Dayija, is an eighteen year old from North Philly who grew her Instagram following from just being herself, natural, funny and real. This same energy is what led to Cardi B to re-posting Meatball’s skit, dancing to Normani’s single, “Wild Side” ft. Cardi B.

Meatball is known for doing the craziest skits and dancing in the middle of the street wearing and mitch matching anything from a bonnet, high heels, ball shorts, suit jackets, peacoats, and sometimes even a bra and underwear. And as crazy, funny and authenic as she is, one thing she unconsciously promotes, is body positivity. Meatball is not scared to show skin, be loud, make a scene or laugh, and could care less who does.

Check out Meatball’s skit that Cardi B re-posted:

Meet Meatball, formally known as Dayjia:

