Who is Bryce Harper’s Wife? Meet Kayla Harper

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper has been a star in the MLB for quite some time, and his wife has been by his side the entire time, even before the fame.

Bryce and Kayla Harper have been friends going all the way back to high school. The couple synonymously attended Nevada High school where they built a solid friendship. Harper graduated early from Nevada high school to attend Southern Nevada College, advancing in his baseball career. Kayla went onto play soccer at Brigham Young University before transferring to Ohio State.

Bryce popped the question for Kayla to be Mrs. Harper in 2014. The initial engagement was called off in 2015, but the couple was able to reconcile their differences and make the engagement official again and tying the knot in December of 2016.

RELATED: Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce

Kayla spoke to The Vow, explaining why she chose her longtime friend to be her lifetime partner.

“He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine,” Kayla told The Knot after their wedding. “He’s selfless, the most selfless guy ever… I think that’s what always attracted me to him. And he’s goofy and funny—he loves to play pranks on me, and as much as I get annoyed by it, I secretly love it—he’s just the best. I love him.”

Meet Kayla Harper below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!

RELATED: Love Birds: Meet Jalen Hurts Jawn; Bry Burrows [Photos]