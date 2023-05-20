Bobby V Takes Us Back & Performs ‘Slow Down’ at RNB Fest!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby V shuts down the stage at RNB Fest!

Bobby V hits the stage wanting to know her name as he serenaded his ‘anonymous’ lover. Not close to being done, after he found his special lady, he continued to use his vocals to get her to ‘Slow Down’ and let him get a word.

After he got her attention, Bobby showed the crowd he knows how to party with his classic ‘Mrs. Officer’, and ‘Beep’

Make sure you don’t miss the next RNB Fest! Catch up on everything you missed with a highlight of his performance below.

RELATED: Bobby V Is Striving For Legendary Status [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

RELATED: K. Michelle Wants Bobby V To “Put It In” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Bobby V. & Bobby Brown Perform Together On Lopez Tonight