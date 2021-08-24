Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman to Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyonce is history in the making as she is the first Black woman to wear the iconic Tiffany Diamond.
What is the Tiffany Diamond you ask? Well for starters it is a 128.54 carat diamond and it was originally discovered in a dig in South Africa in 1877 in the Kimberley Mine. As written by WWD, “Tiffany recently acquired the spectacular artwork, which had been in the possession of a private collector since the early 1980s, adding another surprise and layer of storytelling to a vast, yet nuanced advertising effort, which is to break in print next month.”
If you watched the 1961 movie, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s, the you remember the song “Moon River”. As part of the Tiffany & Co. partneryship, Beyonce and Jay-Z will soon be releasing the video they filmed, featuring Beyonce’s rendition of the famed song. The Carters are destined for major exposure, including a takeover of all the digital billboards in New York’s Times Square.