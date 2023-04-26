Local News

National Pretzel Day: Six Soft Pretzel Places in Philly You Can’t Pass Up!

Published on April 26, 2023

Pretzel and kajamak

Source: badmanproduction / Getty

The first commercial bakery in the United States was started here in Pennsylvania, in Lititz, Lancaster County to be exact. Julius Sturgis and his family founded Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery 1861.

Pennsylvania represents 80% of the nation’s pretzel production. Snyder’s of Hanover, based in Hanover, PA, is consistently one of the best-selling brands nationwide.

Philly Pretzels

Source: Gerville / Getty

With summer around the corner, today might not have been the best day to glorify this carb rich treat. But how can you beat free?

That’s right. In honor of National Pretzel Day, Philly Pretzel FactoryAuntie Anne’s and Wetzel’s Pretzels are all major chains offering deals and freebies to celebrate the holiday.

Aside from the main names, there plenty of places to get a good pretzel: regular, bite size, or stuffed! Here are six pretzel places you cannot pass up!

1. Rowhome Coffee

Rowhome Coffee
Open 7-4p / 7a-3p
2536 Pine St. Philadelphia, PA 
2156 N. Front St. Philadelphia, PA  
Order: linktr.ee/Rowhomecoffee

2. Pretzel Workz

Pretzel Workz

Social: @pretzelworkz 

Open 1pm-8pm 

1250 point breeze ave Philadelphia, PA 19146

Orders 267-746-7173

Online Ordering – http://www.pretzelworkz.com

3. Blazin’ Flavors

Blazin’ Flavors: The King of Gourmet Pretzels

Social: @BlazinFlavors

Open 2-8:30pm

2406 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19133
 
(267) 838-8486
 

4. Miller’s Twist

Miller’s Twist : Home of the Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel

Social: @millerstwist

Open: 8a-3:30p / 8a-5p

Reading Terminal Market

Phone: 215-923-1723

5. Tasty Twisters Bakery

Tasty Twisters Bakery

Social: @tastytwisters

Open: 8:30a-4:30p
 
5002 Umbria St, Philadelphia, PA 19128
 
Phone: 215-487-7828

6. Center City Pretzel Co.

Center City Pretzel Co.

Social: centercitypretzelcoinc

Open: 6-11am

816 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215-463-5664

 

