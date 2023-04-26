National Pretzel Day: Six Soft Pretzel Places in Philly You Can’t Pass Up!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The first commercial bakery in the United States was started here in Pennsylvania, in Lititz, Lancaster County to be exact. Julius Sturgis and his family founded Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery 1861.

Pennsylvania represents 80% of the nation’s pretzel production. Snyder’s of Hanover, based in Hanover, PA, is consistently one of the best-selling brands nationwide.

With summer around the corner, today might not have been the best day to glorify this carb rich treat. But how can you beat free?

That’s right. In honor of National Pretzel Day, Philly Pretzel Factory, Auntie Anne’s and Wetzel’s Pretzels are all major chains offering deals and freebies to celebrate the holiday.

Aside from the main names, there plenty of places to get a good pretzel: regular, bite size, or stuffed! Here are six pretzel places you cannot pass up!