Barbie Tingz: 10 Times Nicki Minaj Proved She Is The Princess Of Pink

Whether barbie, bubble gum, hot, or baby, it’s hard to think about the color pink without Nicki Minaj. Nicki owns the color, sparkles in the hue, and eats up the girlies every time she rocks it.
Pink is Nicki Minaj’s superpower.
Since the “Pinkprint” artist first came on the music scene, she has been dripping in her favorite color. From hairstyles and wigs to whimsical outfits, gowns, and suits, Nicki has made the poppin’ color a staple in hip-hop and pop culture.
Early in her career, Nicki credited the color pink for spurring her curiosity, uniqueness, and creativity. While on the Ellen Show, she said her “whole era of being obsessed with pink and wearing pink hair,” was one of the most creative times in her life.
“Whether I was wearing a pink wig or just pink streaks in my hair, it became so synonymous with me that a lot of people gave me endorsement deals, so I think that actually helped me a lot in the long run,” said the sexy Sagittarius in 2016.
Nicki Minaj says the color pink wasn’t always accepted in the industry.
Conversely, the “Roman’s Revenge” artist has also blamed the color for fewer magazine covers and industry recognition. And though Nicki is Vogue’s December 2023 cover girl, she has previously stated that major fashion magazines asked her not to wear her signature pink hair.
During a 2022 interview with Joe Budden Nicki said, “They would always ask me not to wear pink hair. But I would see Katy Perry on the cover with pink hair, and I would see Lady Gaga on the cover with pink hair. I came in the game wearing pink hair.”
It is important to note that one of Nicki’s first major fashion covers (ELLE) featured the pink princess in a “toned-down” look. Nicki rocked a chic and sleek black leather jacket, wavy platinum tresses, and natural makeup on the 2013 cover.
Nicki Minaj is unapologetically pink – and posh – on her newest “Pink Friday 2” album cover.
Despite some outsider scrutiny around the color pink, Nicki continues to slay in the bright shade. Nicki returned to pink with her dual “Pink Friday 2” covers. One gave us futuristic pink vibes; the other screamed pink luxury and opulence.
The second one, featuring a custom gown by LaQuan Smith, still has fans talking.
“Pink Friday 2” comes out on Nicki’s 40th birthday, December 8! As we await her highly-anticipated album, we’ve compiled a gallery of her top pink-tastic looks.
Keep scrolling to see 10 times Nicki Minaj proved that she is our forever pink princess.
Barbie Tingz: 10 Times Nicki Minaj Proved She Is The Princess Of Pink was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Dipped in pink leather.Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj ate the girlies and left no crumbs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Her pink liquid leather two-piece and pink and platinum buss-down middle part wig are everything.
2. High-waisted and hot pink.Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj visits BET’s 106 & Park in a youthful ensemble we love. Nicki pairs hot pink high-waisted pants with a fun and colorful bustier.
3. Pink is a power color.Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj introduced her “Pink Friday” fragrance in 2012, looking like the boss she is. Her pink power suit and matching curls own the carpet.
4. Sporty, chic, and pink.Source:Getty
Nicki rocks a colorful blue, white, and pink ensemble while on tour to promote her fragrance in 2012. Nicki pulls the look together with a stand-out bubble gum pink cap and lip color.
5. Main Character EnergySource:Getty
Nicki is giving main character energy while at an appearance in London in 2012. Get into her playful tulle skirt and hot pink platform boots.
6. Blue and pink stripes.Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj donned a tailored blue, grey, and pink two-piece outfit to the MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam Party, and we can’t stop thinking about it. The striped print is bold and unique.
7. Pink pearls, bows, and sequins, oh my!Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard award on stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She rocked a cute sequin corset top and pearled skirt. Nicki topped her posh pink look with a wavy pink lace-front wig and a baby pink bow.
8. The Camp is pink.Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj attended the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” in exaggerated baby pink. The soon-to-be 40-year-old redefined “high-low” with this satin and silver gown that we love.
9. The time Nicki bodied in pink satin.Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs in a hot pink dress with a high-split. Not for the weak at heart, Nicki’s dress shows off her tiny waist and dangerous curves.
10. Baby pink, posh, and glam.Source:Getty
Nicki Minaj attended the 2015 American Music Awards in full glam. Her baby pink sequin maxi gown with gold details shut down the red carpet.