A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie IG Live Gender Reveal [Video]

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has joined the IG Live festivities! A Boogie and his girlfriend Ella Rodriguez went on Instagram Live to announce the gender reveal..IT’S A BOY!!! Congrats to A Boogie and Ella! The couple used a smoke cannon to reveal the gender. When the smoke revealed its color (blue) the reaction was absolutely priceless!
