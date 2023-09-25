Ain’t No Party Like a 90s Party: Class of 90s Dance Party Recap!

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Ain’t no party like a 90s party! Rivers Casino was rolling as folks came to commemorate their graduating class with some music that brought us back into time! The Party was kicked off with DJ Supreme taking us back in the day with some of the best 90s hits. Killsing and DJ Ayeboogie came on and gave us a little versus battle, giving us some hits from the early 2000s to see which decade did it best.

The heavy hitter DJ Bentroc brought us back into our 90s bag, and DJ Touchtone went deep into his bag and pulled out some hits from the 80s for the grown folk.

Crystal Waters set the tone for our two performances, as she delivered a set that was worth every penny! Her hit ‘Gypsy Woman’ had the crowd filled with nostalgia. Waters had two dancers who blazed the stage with their illustrious vogue dance moves. She even brought a handful of fans up on stage to participate in the choreography to her hit ‘100% Pure Love’

In between acts was DJ Active who got the crowd just that! Activated them with all the smooth 90s music, then transitioned into some other fan favorite house hits.

After his set, CeCe Peniston hit the stage with her female ensemble. She had the crowd going with her hit ‘Keep on walking’ as the dancers hit some smooth moves to her tunes. Peniston also bought a fellow fan on stage, who had the opportunity of a lifetime and did some dirty dancing with her!

Check out everything you missed from the Class of 90s Dance Party Below