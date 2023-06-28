5 Must-Have Black Girl Accessories To Rock During Essence Fest

Pack your bags, grab your dancing shoes, and second line down to New Orleans for the annual Essence Fest! It’s that time of year again when Black Excellence gathers in the Big Easy for one ginormous party. The weekend is jam-packed with various events that include beauty experiences, cocktail events, parties, Black women pow-wows, and unforgettable musical performances. And we can’t wait to get in on the fun!
Essence Musical Festival has been tying the culture together for several years. Each July, Black people from all over the United States gather together in the unique city of Nola to party with a purpose. If this is your first time traveling to the Crescent City for Essence Fest, you’re in for a hot treat (extremely hot). There will be a plethora of events, mouthwatering seafood, and flowing libations to keep you in a festive mood all weekend, but before you zip up your suitcase, there are a few things you must consider bringing.
New Orleans is one of the most exciting cities you can visit with its beautiful landmarks, congenial residents, and delicious cuisine. It is also currently one of the hottest cities in the United States. And, to add fire to the heat, this Essence Fest weekend is expected to boast dangerously high temperatures. Therefore, it would behoove you to be equipped with a few must-haves to work around these scorching temperatures and experience a comfortable and cute time at Essence. Jump in below to check out five Black girl accessories to add to your list before embarking on your Essence Fest journey.
1. Locs or BraidsSource:Samjah Iman
Sis, hang it up if you’re traveling to Nola with your twist-out or silk press. New Orleans is a sauna, meaning the humidity is waiting to squeeze the life out of your ‘do. Getting some locs or box braids to remain cute and free of hair worry is best.
2. Crossbody Bag
The less you carry with you during Essence Fest, the better. Pack your favorite crossbody bag so you won’t have to worry about toting around too much. Also, you won’t be able to get into the concerts with a big bag (see the policy here), so it’s best to bring your mini purse for convenience.Shop Now
3. Mineral SPF Moisturizer
Protecting your skin is a must during this weekend of sun and fun. Choose an SPF that tackles moisturizing, protection from the sun, and priming. You may also want to keep your makeup routine simple during Essence Fest because the heat will melt most of it.Shop Now
4. All White Look
One thing is for sure; there will be some all-white parties during Essence Fest weekend. You know our people love to wear white, and we serve in color too. Pack an all-white look that lets you stay as cool (literally and figuratively) as possible. And if you happen to miss the all-white parties, a white ensemble is still perfect and weather-appropriate for the day parties or concerts.Shop Now
5. Comfortable and Stylish Shoes
The concrete in New Orleans is different. Walk 20 steps, and your feet are begging for mercy. You can bring your heels if you plan on riding in Ubers and sitting down at every event. Otherwise, ditch the heels and pack some comfy, stylish shoes like the Teva x Misa Hylton sport sandals above. Your feet will thank you.Shop Now