2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 recently announced its latest class of inductees, showcasing a diverse array of musical talents.
From iconic legends to groundbreaking stars, this year’s inductees represent a mix of genres and styles.
These talented individuals have left an indelible mark on the music industry and rightfully secured their place in the esteemed Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Let’s now delve into the list of exceptional musicians who were honored with induction into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 21st.
1. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
2. Jimmy BuffettSource:Getty
3. CherSource:Getty
4. Dave Matthews BandSource:Getty
5. ForeignerSource:Getty
6. Peter FramptonSource:Getty
7. Kool & The GangSource:Getty
8. Alexis KornerSource:Getty
9. John MayallSource:Getty
10. MC5Source:Getty
11. Ozzy OzbourneSource:Getty
12. Suzanne De PasseSource:Getty
13. Big Mama ThorntonSource:Getty
14. A Tribe Called QuestSource:Getty
15. DIonne WarwickSource:Getty
16. Norman WhitfieldSource:Getty
