2024 Grammys: Halle Bailey, Summer Walker, And Coco Jones Honored At Femme It Forward’s High Tea

Femme It Forward brings ‘Black Girl Magic’ and Big Femme Energy to the Grammys with its first annual High Tea. Toasting R&B leading ladies Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, and Summer Walker, the event was a perfect way to celebrate the Grammys season and highlight the undeniable impact of Black women on the music industry.
Beautiful Black women from across beauty, music, entertainment, and culture convened at a private, lavish West Hollywood estate for the February 2 event. Understanding the assignment and rocking afternoon tea-inspired looks, attendees enjoyed custom cocktails, eclectic music, floral installations, curated art, and, of course, tea.
Puma x Shoe Palace was on hand with shoe giveaways, as was My Black is Beautiful and Ciroc. Luzianne Tea provided the afternoon’s essential beverage, and DJ Rose Gold brought the melodic vibes. Adding yet another touch of luxury, Black synchronized swimmers performed during the outside soiree. Talk about a good time!
See real-time video captured by HelloBeautiful at the Femme It Forward High tea.
A toast to Black women changing the music game
Black Hollywood “it girls” Halle Bailey, Summer Walker and Coco Jones were all smiles as they took the stage with Femme It Forward founder, Heather Lowery, to commemorate the event and toast their accomplishments. Halle has her first solo Grammy nod with “Angel.” Summer has her first solo nod for Best R&B Album with “Clear 2: Soft Life EP.” And Coco rounds out the tea’s illustrious group with five nods, including one for Best New Artist.
“I love all you all. This is really beautiful,” Halle said to the crowd, according to social media video. She was surrounded by phones, flowers, and cheers. “I love you, Coco. I love you, Summer,” the “Little Mermaid” star and new mommy continued.
Halle, Coco, and Summer each rocked their own version of “High Tea” style. Halle chose breezy coordinates with a white blouse with fancy details and tan pants, Coco wore a denim dress with couture notes, and Summer gave us Chanel vibes.
See their looks – and slays from other celebrities like Kyla Pratt and Melanie Fiona – below.
1. When Black women support Black women, its always a MOMENT.Source:Getty
Halle Bailey, Summer Walker, Heather Lowery, and Coco Jones are all smiles as they take the stage. Get into their afternoon tea looks!
2. Couture at tea time? Anyone?Source:Getty
Aryeè The Gem is slayed to the high tea fashion ‘gawds in this hot pink and red couture ‘fit. We don’t know what is giving more. Her fringe sleeves, molded skirt, and natural hairstyle are everything. 10s across the board.
3. When the Potomac meets West Hollywood.Source:Getty
Cameras caught “Real Housewives of the Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett at the Femme It Forward High Tea. Her green, pink, and blue blazer is perfect for the occasion.
4. Kyla Pratt and Melanie Fiona catch up.Source:Getty
Kyla Pratt and Melanie Fiona are giving us life in this event shot. Kyla’s AFRM dress hugs her every curve while Melanie’s patterned suit oozes effortless style. (And we can’t forget about Melanie’s purse.)
5. Pearls for the Girls.Source:Getty
Lady London’s pearl-adorned outfit turned heads during the afternoon tea. From her sheer pearl gloves and rosette dress to her double fascinator and pearl straps, Lady London paid attention to every detail.
6. It’s Ebony’s world – everyone else is just drinking tea in it.Source:Getty
Ebony Riley made the outside patio her runway in this funky denim and leather look. Pairing her monochromatic denim ‘fit with a sleek bob style, Ebony is serving the girls. Period.
7. Is it us or are we seeing double?Source:Getty
While attending the Femme It Forward event, Sierra Baham and Claire Sulmers look fabulous. From their similar style color palettes to their trendy blonde pixie cuts, these beautiful bombshells are the fashion duo we didn’t know we needed.
8. Sporty Chic vibes in the afternoon.Source:Getty
Amaal Nuux is giving the girls sporty chic and we can’t get enough. Get into her funky black cargo pants with V-waist detailing and her white, grey, and black moto. Amaal is a ‘moda moment.