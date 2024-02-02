10 Megan Thee Stallion Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Head

Megan Thee Stallion’s fashion evolution is evident through her artistry. The H-Town Hottie is on top of the charts and the world right now with the success of her fiery diss track “Hiss” and the announcement of her upcoming Summer Tour. Despite all of the odds stacked against her, Megan Thee Stallion continues to elevate as an entertainer, including her red-carpet fashion.
The Houston native recently debuted a slimmer frame when she popped back on the scene to drop her headline-generating single “Cobra.” The Grammy Award-winning entertainer has proven, that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goals and look great doing it.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Evolution
Megan’s fashion is a direct extension of her artistry. In 2020, the Hot Girl Coach penned an op-ed for the New York Times about what it means to be a Black woman. In the letter, she explained her sexy style. “I choose what I wear, not because I am trying to appeal to men, but because I am showing pride in my appearance, and a positive body image is central to who I am as a woman and a performer.”
Megan first flexed her love for fashion through her early collaboration with FashionNova which included dozens of pieces that exuded her hot girl style, including jeans for tall girls like me.
She doubled back with FashionNova for a swimwear collection in time for Hot Girl Summer. She flexed her makeup skills as a brand ambassador for Revlon in 2020. In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her natural hair as Mielle Organics’ first Global Ambassador. And in 2023, she gave fans pieces of her they could own, like her Hot Cheetos x Melody Ehsani collaboration.
Continuing to show off her fashion evolution, Meg, who wore a Nike look to perform at the 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, teased an upcoming collaboration with the sportswear brand. As the marketing genius she is, the collection directly lends itself to her partnership with Planet Fitness.
Megan The Stallion Wears Black Designer In “Hiss”
Megan Thee Stallion continues to shake up the music scene with her Houston flow, charming personality, and cinematic visuals like her “Hiss” video. Released under Hot Girl Productions, Megan flawlessly executes high concepts while wearing Black designers like Alani Taylor, styled by Black designer Zerina Akers, in one of “Hiss’” memorable scenes.efor
While a snake’s defense mechanism is to hiss to scare away their enemy, Megan’s “Hiss” only makes us want to get closer to the stylish beauty.
Before transitioning stylists to Zerina Akers, Megan made fashion magic with image architect Law Roach. Roach, who had announced his retirement in March of 2023, marked the end of his celebrity stylist era working with Megan and guiding her transformation into fashion girl.
The duo had two in the chamber with looks begging to be seen. One of their final collaborations was a head-turning gold Paco Rabanne two-piece set that Megan rocked like Foxy Brown.
“We had this SS 1997 @pacorabanne sitting in the closet waiting for the perfect moment! Love you @luxurylaw thank you @juliendossena,” Megan captioned a photo of the ensemble on the ‘gram.
Law is also responsible for her memorable Vanity Fair afterparty look that makes our Meg best-dressed list. Megan wore her natural curls for both.
Keep scrolling for more of Megan Thee Stallion’s fashion moments on the red carpet.
1. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 GQ Men Of The YearSource:Getty
Megan The Stallion has been on a fitness journey and showed off her slimmer frame in this exquisite gown by Salih Balta from the Spring 2024 collection. The chocolate nude gown melted into her skin like silk. With a sexy plunging neckline, black lace adornments, and jewels hanging on by a fringe, Meg was giving bawdy and melanin. Styled by Zerina Akers, the wardrobe wizard behind some of Beyonce’s most loved looks, Meg completed the look with jewels by Neil Lane and burgundy stiletto nails.
Meg gave the deets on her makeup look, on social media, revealing she wore Revlon’s Colorstay lip liner in Chocolate, Colorstay Matte Lite Crayon in On Cloud Wine, and Superlustrous The Gloss in Crystal Clear to achieve her glossy brown lip.
2. Megan Thee Stallion Attends The Mean Girls PremiereSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion gave new meaning to the term “the plastics,” serving bawdy in a translucent purple gown that clung to her curves. Courtesy of the Julian Mendez costume gallery, the Natalia Barzilai design featured a plunging bejeweled U-shaped neckline that accentuated her decolletage and naval. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the look was styled by the “WAP” rapper’s frequent stylist Eric Archibald. Underneath the form-fitting gown, Meg wore a nude waist cincher that kept her snatched. Meg completed the look with this season’s trendiest hair color, ash blonde, and nails by Coca Michelle.
3. Megan Thee Stallion Attends The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion’s natural hair deserves praise all its own. Her big bouncy curls were on full display at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party carpet where she stunned in a black iridescent Bach Mai gown with a lace bustier bodice. The standout look, which she complimented with thousands of dollars worth of Gismondi 1754 jewels, was one of her final collaborations with stylist Law Roach before his retirement. This look also marked Megan’s return to the spotlight following the polarizing Tory Lanez trial. It was a true Hollywood glam moment that screamed, “I’m back.”
4. Megan Thee Stallion at the 64th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion showed off her animal instinct in this embellished one-strap Roberto Cavalli dress with a thigh-high split that showed off her thick stems. Lined with a contrasting zebra pattern on the inside, she completed the look with a bone-straight middle part do and gold jewelry, including large gold bangles. Strappy sandals were the perfect heel for the occasion.
5. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music AwardsSource:Getty
Building on her return to the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion served boudoir vibes in this custom mesh corset gown by Black designer Brandon Blackwood at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The sexy gown left just enough to the imagination while showing off the work she has put in the gym.
“Megan is a symbol of sensuality and confidence, and the dress was made to parallel that,” designer Brandon Blackwood told Bazaar.com.
Her sleek tresses were the perfect compliment to the bare-shoulder look.
6. Megan Thee Stallion at the 94th Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion was a vision for her Oscars red carpet debut in a stunning Gaurav Gupta couture gown. The ethereal look was praised for showing off Megan’s evolving fashion sense. Her soft glam makeup and hair slicked back into a bun showed off her face card that never declines. Chunky Lorraine Schwartz jewels decorated her fingers and wrist. The H-Town hottie loves a high-split and this was the perfect way to show off her Stuart Weitzman heels.
According to Vogue, “The bespoke gown was inspired by the arresting marine ecology and brings biomorphism to life.”
7. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music AwardsSource:Getty
Megan has incredible legs, which is often a feature she accentuates on the red carpet with a thigh-high split. Glistening in this black one-shoulder gown with a corset bodice, Megan is paying homage to the golden era of Hollywood glam with vintage hair and jewelry to match. Her signature extra-long red nails provided a contrast to her nude lip for a sexy cohesive look. Instead of her usual strappy sandal, she finished her appearance with pointy-toe patent leather pumps.
8. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 SummitSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion can make a classic silhouette look fire, especially with the red hair she wore on the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit. Her longtime hairstylist Kellon Deryck crafted this half-up, half-down do that added the perfect pop to her black midi dress.
9. Megan Thee Stallion at the Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of “P-Valley”Source:Getty
Tina Snow made an appearance on season two of “P-Valley,” but we’ll never forget the fun and flirty cutout gown she wore to the premiere. Showing off a different look with a sharp bob, Meg proved she is the ultimate hair chameleon.
10. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year AwardsSource:Getty
Megan hit the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she was honored, showing off her flat stomach in a Monot Spring/Summer 2022 look, styled by Zerina Akers. We live for her 90s updo with a twist.