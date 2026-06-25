Philadelphia Ranks Amongst Worst Cities to Start a Career

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Philadelphia Ranks Amongst WalletHub’s 2026 List of Best Cities to Start a Career

Philadelphia landed near the bottom of WalletHub’s 2026 ranking of the best and worst U.S. cities to start a career, placing 148th out of 182 cities analyzed.

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The personal finance site evaluated cities across two broad categories — professional opportunities and quality of life — using 25 metrics that included entry-level job availability, starting salaries adjusted for cost of living, housing affordability, job growth and commuter access.

Philadelphia received an overall score of 42.79. It ranked 140th for professional opportunities and 128th for quality of life, putting it well behind many peer cities and far outside the national top tier for young professionals entering the workforce.

At the top of the list was Atlanta, followed by Orlando and Austin. WalletHub said those cities stood out for a mix of strong job growth, abundant entry-level openings, higher starting pay and livability factors that can make it easier for recent graduates to gain traction early in their careers.

Pittsburgh, by contrast, was the highest-ranked Pennsylvania city in the study at No. 7 overall, suggesting a much stronger environment for career launch conditions within the state.

Philadelphia’s low showing underscores a challenge for a city that continues to market itself as a hub for education, health care, life sciences and young talent. The WalletHub findings suggest that for many early-career workers, the city is falling short on the fundamentals that matter most at the starting line: accessible jobs, financial runway and everyday quality of life.

WalletHub said its rankings were based on data collected as of April 13, 2026, from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Indeed, Glassdoor and other research partners.