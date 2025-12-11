Philly Ranks No. 1 Market for Online Gambling; According to Study

Source: Sashkinw / Getty

Philadelphia has emerged as the number one market for online gambling companies in the United States, surpassing even New York City and Las Vegas. This rise to prominence is fueled by a combination of high user engagement, significant advertising investments, and a growing appetite for online sports betting and casino games.

In 2025, online gambling companies spent over $37 million on advertisements targeting the Philadelphia media market, which includes southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey. This investment reflects the region’s status as a hub for internet gaming, with revenues from online gambling and sports wagering in Pennsylvania and New Jersey exceeding $6 billion in 2024 alone. This figure marks a dramatic increase from $3.6 billion in 2021, showcasing the rapid growth of the industry.

A state-funded survey by Pennsylvania State University revealed that as many as 30% of Pennsylvania adults now gamble on online sports regularly. However, this surge in participation has also led to a rise in gambling-related issues. Calls to gambling helplines in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have more than doubled since 2021, with online gambling cited as the primary concern in a significant number of cases. In Pennsylvania, 60% of helpline callers reported financial struggles, with some individuals facing debts as high as $400,000.

The convenience of gambling apps, which allow users to place bets 24/7, has contributed to the industry’s growth but also heightened the risk of addiction. Experts warn that the lack of physical barriers, such as leaving a casino, makes it easier for individuals to lose control. Online-only gamblers are particularly vulnerable, with 37% classified as problem gamblers in a recent survey.

Despite these challenges, the online gambling industry has become a significant revenue source for Pennsylvania. The state collected $165 million in gambling taxes last year, a substantial increase from $46 million five years ago. A portion of these funds is allocated to addiction helplines and treatment programs, but experts argue that more regulation is needed to address the public health crisis.

