Are You Getting What You Voted For? DL Hughley Weighs In

Trump's policies disproportionately harm communities of color, stripping away protections and silencing voices.

Many Trump supporters blindly follow him, ignoring his administration's failures to benefit their communities.

Voters must critically evaluate the impact of their choices and demand accountability from their leaders.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

DL Hughley delivered a scathing critique of the Trump administration’s policies, urging voters, particularly African-Americans and other marginalized groups, to reflect on whether they are truly benefiting from their electoral choices.

DL began by addressing the rhetoric often used by Trump supporters, particularly those who claim to be the most “discriminated against” group in America. He argued that the actions of the Trump administration have personified the very stereotypes and injustices that many have fought to dismantle. From immigration crackdowns to the militarization of law enforcement, DL painted a picture of an administration that has doubled down on policies that disproportionately harm communities of color.

“Look at all the Somali people, the Latinx community, Black voters, and even women who supported Trump,” Hughley said. “Are you getting what you voted for? Are your lives better? Or are you watching your protections stripped away, your communities targeted, and your voices silenced?”



✕

RELATED STORY: Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

Love News? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

DL highlighted specific examples of policies that have had devastating impacts. He pointed to the deportation of Haitian immigrants, the rollback of protections for Venezuelans, and the ongoing struggles of African-American communities facing systemic inequality. He also criticized the administration’s use of law enforcement and military force, likening it to the very authoritarian regimes the U.S. claims to oppose.



“You’re talking about using the army to brutalize people because their leaders are brutalizing people, all while you’re brutalizing your own people,” Hughley said, drawing a sharp comparison to historical injustices.

READ MORE STORIES



The segment also touched on the blind loyalty of some Trump supporters, whom DL described as following the former president “like the Pied Piper, not knowing he’s leading them to the edge of a cliff.” He noted that many of these voters avoid engaging with the news, a telltale sign, he argued, that they are aware of the administration’s failures but unwilling to confront them.



DL concluded with a sobering question: “If you’re being honest with yourself, are you getting what you voted for?” His words serve as a call to action for African-Americans and all voters to critically evaluate the impact of their choices and demand accountability from their leaders.



As the 2026 midterm election cycle looms, DL’s message resonates as a powerful reminder of the stakes at hand and the importance of informed, intentional voting.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE





Are You Getting What You Voted For? DL Hughley Weighs In was originally published on blackamericaweb.com