Police arrested 15 during Pride celebrations, citing public safety concerns

Witnesses describe aggressive police tactics, including pushing people with bikes and motorcycles

Rally challenges police account, highlights broader issues of trust and LGBTQ+ community relations

Source: Horacio Villalobos / Getty

Protesters Rally in Philadelphia After 15 Arrested During Pride Weekend

Protesters returned to the streets in Center City on Monday after 15 people were arrested by Philadelphia police during large Pride weekend gatherings in the Gayborhood, escalating tensions between law enforcement and members of the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The arrests followed Sunday’s Pride March and Festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, after crowds later swelled in the Gayborhood. Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said officers were responding to “a growing number of public safety concerns, including fights, disorderly behavior, blocked roadways, and the challenges associated with safely managing large crowds in a confined area.”

As the situation intensified, Bethel said additional units were sent in, including mounted officers, dirt bike units and Mobile Incident Response Team personnel. “As conditions became increasingly challenging to manage safely, a decision was made to begin clearing portions of the area,” he said. “That decision was not made in any way, shape, or form because people were celebrating Pride.”

Police said 14 people were arrested on disorderly conduct-related offenses and one person was taken into custody for aggravated assault on a police officer.

But by Monday, critics were publicly challenging the department’s account, saying officers used unnecessarily aggressive tactics in a neighborhood central to Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ life. Witnesses described a chaotic scene in which officers pushed people back with bicycles and motorcycles as crowds tried to move through packed streets.

“They were keeping us on the sidewalk. We were not allowed in the street, which was really unsafe,” Christian Orr, who witnessed the incident, said. “Just inability to move around — it was a safety issue.”

Another witness, identified as Leshawn, said, “From what I seen, the cops were just pushing everybody with bikes and stuff, pushing people out of the way.”

Orr also said they were injured during the police response, telling reporters, “Eventually they took the barricades and started pushing with the motorcycles, and I got caught through the crosshairs and they pushed me to the ground and scraped my knee.”

In his statement, Bethel denied any bias toward LGBTQ+ people or people of color and said the department is conducting a full after-action review. He also said police would investigate reports that some officers wore masks, which he said violated recently enacted city legislation.

The confrontation cast a shadow over what had been one of the city’s marquee Pride celebrations, and Monday’s rally made clear that for many Philadelphians, the issue has moved beyond crowd control to broader questions about safety, trust and how the city polices one of its most visible LGBTQ+ spaces.