Source: Anadolu / Getty

Mayor Cherelle Parker to Open New Joint Public Safety Hub in Center City

Philadelphia officials are expanding their public safety footprint in Center City with the launch of a new Joint Public Safety Hub on Market Street, a coordination center designed to bring multiple law enforcement agencies under one roof.

Mayor Cherelle Parker was scheduled to unveil the new hub Tuesday morning at the Jefferson Center near 11th and Market streets, where city officials say the operation will serve as a central point for collaboration among the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA police and Jefferson security officials.

According to officials, the goal is to improve coordination in one of the city’s busiest corridors, linking safety efforts across campuses, transit routes and nearby neighborhoods. In a statement ahead of the opening, officials said the center will “enhance coordination and strengthen safety across campuses, transit corridors, and surrounding neighborhoods.”

The move signals a more concentrated approach to policing and public safety in Center City, where overlapping jurisdictions often shape how incidents are handled. By placing multiple agencies in a shared operational space, the city is betting that faster communication and joint planning can improve both response and visibility in a heavily trafficked section of Philadelphia.

Officials were expected to provide more detail at the ribbon-cutting on how the hub will function day to day and which areas of Center City will be a primary focus.