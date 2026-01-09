PPA set to issue $100 fines for traffic violations at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval

Source: Paul Rovere / Getty

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) has officially begun issuing $100 fines to motorists who run red lights at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval, near the Philadelphia Art Museum. This implementation follows a 60-day warning period during which violators received notices without monetary penalties.

The red light cameras at this intersection are part of a broader citywide effort to enhance traffic safety. The PPA has installed 156 red light cameras across 36 locations in Philadelphia, aiming to reduce accidents and protect pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. According to Corinne O’Connor, Deputy Executive Director of the PPA, these cameras have proven effective, with violations decreasing by 54% to 60% at other locations after implementation.

Local residents and frequent visitors to the area have expressed support for the initiative.

“Drivers can be very aggressive here. If you get a fine, you’re probably not going to commit the violation again.” Bharat Gupta, a local resident, shared.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Amee Patel, a runner who trains in the area, also welcomed the change, noting her previous concerns about safety due to drivers running red lights.

When will the PPA start issuing fines?

This enforcement started on January 8, 2026. Motorists will see “Photo Enforced” signs alerting them to the presence of red light cameras. Violators will receive a ticket in the mail, which includes a PIN to access a six-second video of their vehicle running the red light. This transparency allows drivers to review the evidence against them.

This intersection, part of the city’s Vision Zero High Injury Network, has been a focus of safety improvements, including a speed limit reduction on Kelly Drive from 35 mph to 25 mph in 2023. The addition of red light cameras is expected to further reduce traffic violations and enhance safety for all road users.

More Philadelphia Parking Authority Reads:

RELATED: Roosevelt Boulevard Sees 95% Drop in Speeding Thanks to Automated Enforcement Program

RELATED: Philadelphia Announces Speed Enforcement Cameras Along Route 13

RELATED: Speed Cameras Begin Issuing Warnings To Drivers On Broad Street

RELATED: New Red-Light Cameras Turned On In Philadelphia

RELATED: PPA Creates Tools to Help Monitor ‘Ghost Cars’

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025