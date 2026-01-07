Roosevelt Boulevard Sees 95% Drop in Speeding Thanks to Automated Enforcement Program

Source: Oleksandr Holovin / Getty

Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard, long known as one of the most dangerous roads in the country, is now a model for traffic safety success. Since the launch of the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program, the major thoroughfare has experienced a remarkable 95% reduction in speeding violations, along with a 50% drop in pedestrian-related crashes. This initiative is making a significant impact on the safety and well-being of the communities it runs through.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) took to social media to share the news with locals, ensuring the community that results are shown. “Our speed camera program is working!” PPA posted on X. “Now expanded to Broad St with more corridors to come. Slow down. Save lives.”

Before the program’s implementation, Roosevelt Boulevard was notorious for high speeds and frequent, often fatal, accidents. The 12-lane highway presented a daily danger to drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. In response to the urgent need for change, the City of Philadelphia, in partnership with the Philadelphia Parking Authority, introduced the ASE program as a pilot to curb dangerous driving habits and protect residents.

The program works by using automated cameras placed at key locations along the 14-mile stretch of road. These cameras identify vehicles traveling over the speed limit and issue tickets by mail to the registered owners. This approach to enforcement operates 24/7, creating a consistent deterrent to speeding that traditional police patrols might not be able to maintain.

This success has transformed Philly’s most popular roadways — once defined by danger — into a safer public space.

