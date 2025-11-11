New Red-Light Cameras Turned On In Philadelphia

Source: Bill Uko / Getty

Starting Monday morning, the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) flipped the switch on automatic red-light cameras at the busy intersection of Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval, just in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Center City Philadelphia.

What’s happening

The cameras have entered a 60-day warning period , during which drivers who run the red light will receive a warning notification. After that period ends on January 8, 2026 , the standard $100 fine will be enforced for violations.

According to PPA officials, intersections equipped with these cameras have experienced an average reduction of 58% in red-light running.

. The program is part of a broader traffic-safety effort in Philadelphia; the PPA reports that in FY 2024 the red-light-camera program contributed over $23 million to the state’s Transportation Enhancements Grant Program, with about half of that earmarked for local safety improvements.

Why this intersection

The Kelly Drive/Eakins Oval junction lies in a heavily trafficked mix of vehicular and pedestrian traffic, given its proximity to the museum, the Schuylkill River path, and multiple city thoroughfares. The PPA selected it as a new enforcement location to bolster safety in an area with dense foot traffic and complex vehicle flows.

What drivers & pedestrians should know

Signs indicating photo-enforcement should be posted near the intersection; even during the warning period, drivers are advised to treat the camera as active.

For the next two months, if you are caught entering the intersection after the light has turned red, you will receive a warning in the mail rather than a fine.

rather than a fine. Starting January 8, 2026, the $100 citation will begin—so consider this period as a time to adjust driving habits at that spot.

Pedestrians may also benefit: fewer vehicles rushing to beat a red could reduce risk for people crossing at this busy location.

If you do receive a notice, the PPA provides instructions for how to pay or request a hearing.

While the cameras won’t issue fines until early next year, their activation signals that the city and PPA are increasing enforcement at intersections with high risk of red-light running. Whether you’re driving, biking, or walking through Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval, this is a key moment to stay alert—and stop on red.