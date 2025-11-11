New Red-Light Cameras Turned On In Philadelphia
Starting Monday morning, the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) flipped the switch on automatic red-light cameras at the busy intersection of Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval, just in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Center City Philadelphia.
What’s happening
- The cameras have entered a 60-day warning period, during which drivers who run the red light will receive a warning notification. After that period ends on January 8, 2026, the standard $100 fine will be enforced for violations.
- According to PPA officials, intersections equipped with these cameras have experienced an average reduction of 58% in red-light running.
- The program is part of a broader traffic-safety effort in Philadelphia; the PPA reports that in FY 2024 the red-light-camera program contributed over $23 million to the state’s Transportation Enhancements Grant Program, with about half of that earmarked for local safety improvements.
Why this intersection
The Kelly Drive/Eakins Oval junction lies in a heavily trafficked mix of vehicular and pedestrian traffic, given its proximity to the museum, the Schuylkill River path, and multiple city thoroughfares. The PPA selected it as a new enforcement location to bolster safety in an area with dense foot traffic and complex vehicle flows.
What drivers & pedestrians should know
- Signs indicating photo-enforcement should be posted near the intersection; even during the warning period, drivers are advised to treat the camera as active.
- For the next two months, if you are caught entering the intersection after the light has turned red, you will receive a warning in the mail rather than a fine.
- Starting January 8, 2026, the $100 citation will begin—so consider this period as a time to adjust driving habits at that spot.
- Pedestrians may also benefit: fewer vehicles rushing to beat a red could reduce risk for people crossing at this busy location.
- If you do receive a notice, the PPA provides instructions for how to pay or request a hearing.
While the cameras won’t issue fines until early next year, their activation signals that the city and PPA are increasing enforcement at intersections with high risk of red-light running. Whether you’re driving, biking, or walking through Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval, this is a key moment to stay alert—and stop on red.