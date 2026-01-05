Phillies hire Don Mattingly as next bench coach

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

The Philadelphia Phillies have officially announced the hiring of Don Mattingly as their new bench coach, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership to the team. Mattingly, a former MVP and long-time manager, joins Rob Thomson’s coaching staff as the Phillies aim to build on their recent postseason successes.

Mattingly, 64, has an impressive resume that includes a Hall of Fame-worthy playing career with the New York Yankees and managerial stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Most recently, he served as the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, helping guide the team to a World Series appearance in 2025. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski emphasized the importance of adding someone with Mattingly’s pedigree, stating, “When it came to me that there was a possibility that Donnie was going to be available, I said, ‘This is the perfect guy, because I know the integrity, I know the knowledge.’”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson, who worked with Mattingly during their time with the Yankees, expressed excitement about the addition. “He’s been there. He’s done it. That matters — especially for our players,” Thomson said. Mattingly echoed the sentiment, describing his role as “being another set of eyes and ears” to help Thomson manage the fast-paced decision-making during games.

Mattingly’s hiring also brings the family together, as his son, Preston Mattingly, serves as the Phillies’ general manager. While the father-son dynamic raised initial concerns about clubhouse dynamics, both Mattinglys have assured that professionalism will remain a priority. “Players need to trust that I’m not a voice that’s just running upstairs talking about everything. That’s not how I operate,” Don Mattingly explained.

