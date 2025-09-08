Listen Live
Local

Who is Phillies’ Karen?: Woman snatches HR Ball from kid [VIDEO]

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardinals v Phillies
Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

An altercation over a homerun ball at a Phillies vs. Marlins game sparked controversy heard around the sports world. A woman, dubbed online as Phillies Karen, went viral for taking a home run ball a father had given to his son, with many wanting to know her identity. 

In the video below, a woman was seen taking a home run ball that a Philadelphia Phillies fan had given to his son, during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game, “You took it from me, that was in my hands,” the woman was seen shouting at the father who scooped up the home run ball from Phillie’s Ryan Bader. Intending to avoid conflict altogether, the dad took the baseball right out of his son’s glove and gave it to the women.

Moments later, stadium staff gifted the father and son and MLB goodie bag, and even borught the two into the tunnel after the game to get an autographer from Ryan Bader himself.

in a now-viral clip. Dubbed Phillies Karen by the internet, her actions have drawn a lot of ire, even as many have sought out her identity.

“Phillies Karen,” was also caught engaging in back-and-forths with at least two more attendees.

A nearly 50-second long clip shared by Collin Rugg on X shows the woman in question approached one man who heckled her and then flipped off the an entire section of booing game-goers.

Who is Phillies’ Karen?

Internet sleuths also misidentified the woman as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, who had to address the situation on her own social media accounts. “Ok everyone. I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)… and I’m a Red Sox fan,” she wrote in a post shared on Facebook Saturday.

The claim that Leslie-Ann Kravitz is the ‘Phillies Karen’ came from several anonymous social media handles and was circulating on social media without any substantiating proof.

Amid Leslie-Ann Kravitz’s name doing the rounds, the Hammonton Public Schools issued a statement, denying any connection. “The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Philadelphia Phillies Phillies

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close