Who is Phillies’ Karen?: Woman snatches HR Ball from kid [VIDEO]

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

An altercation over a homerun ball at a Phillies vs. Marlins game sparked controversy heard around the sports world. A woman, dubbed online as Phillies Karen, went viral for taking a home run ball a father had given to his son, with many wanting to know her identity.

In the video below, a woman was seen taking a home run ball that a Philadelphia Phillies fan had given to his son, during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game, “You took it from me, that was in my hands,” the woman was seen shouting at the father who scooped up the home run ball from Phillie’s Ryan Bader. Intending to avoid conflict altogether, the dad took the baseball right out of his son’s glove and gave it to the women.

Moments later, stadium staff gifted the father and son and MLB goodie bag, and even borught the two into the tunnel after the game to get an autographer from Ryan Bader himself.

in a now-viral clip. Dubbed Phillies Karen by the internet, her actions have drawn a lot of ire, even as many have sought out her identity.

“Phillies Karen,” was also caught engaging in back-and-forths with at least two more attendees.

A nearly 50-second long clip shared by Collin Rugg on X shows the woman in question approached one man who heckled her and then flipped off the an entire section of booing game-goers.

Who is Phillies’ Karen?

Internet sleuths also misidentified the woman as Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, who had to address the situation on her own social media accounts. “Ok everyone. I’m NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)… and I’m a Red Sox fan,” she wrote in a post shared on Facebook Saturday.

The claim that Leslie-Ann Kravitz is the ‘Phillies Karen’ came from several anonymous social media handles and was circulating on social media without any substantiating proof.

Amid Leslie-Ann Kravitz’s name doing the rounds, the Hammonton Public Schools issued a statement, denying any connection. “The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect.”