Phillies, Kyle Schwarber reportedly finalizing five-year, $150 million deal

Kyle Schwarber is staying in Philadelphia, as the Phillies and the slugger have reportedly finalized a five-year, $150 million deal. This agreement ensures that Schwarber, a cornerstone of the Phillies’ lineup, will continue to bring his power and presence to Citizens Bank Park for years to come.

The Phillies made it clear from the start of the offseason that retaining Schwarber was a top priority. Despite interest from other teams, including the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia’s commitment to keeping Schwarber in red pinstripes never wavered. Phillies owner John Middleton and the front office worked diligently to secure the deal, which was finalized during the Winter Meetings.

The 32-year-old Schwarber is coming off a career-defining season in 2025, where he led Major League Baseball with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs, finishing second in the National League MVP race. Known for his “three true outcomes” approach—home runs, walks, and strikeouts—Schwarber has become one of the most feared hitters in the league. Since his MLB debut in 2015, he has amassed 340 home runs, ranking second among active players during that span.

Schwarber’s impact on the Phillies extends beyond his offensive production. His leadership and work ethic have made him a respected figure in the clubhouse. Manager Rob Thomson praised Schwarber’s dedication, noting that he is in the best shape of his career and continues to evolve as a player. This commitment to improvement was evident in 2025, as Schwarber reduced his strikeout rate and improved his performance against left-handed pitching.

“We’ve always wanted him back. He’s so different than most of the guys I’ve ever been around,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “He’s a great player and he knows how to bring the heartbeat of a clubhouse down when things are going rough. He’s just a huge part of our ballclub.”

While questions remain about how Schwarber’s power-hitting style will age, the Phillies are confident in his ability to remain a high-level performer. His presence in the lineup solidifies Philadelphia’s status as a contender in the National League, and his return is a significant step toward their goal of bringing a championship back to the city.

With Schwarber locked in, the Phillies can now turn their attention to other offseason priorities, including re-signing free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto and addressing needs in the outfield. For now, though, Phillies fans can celebrate the return of one of their most beloved players, as Kyle Schwarber continues to write his legacy in Philadelphia.

