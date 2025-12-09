ArtPhilly to bring 5-week arts festival to Philly, What Now: 2026

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Philadelphia is gearing up to host a monumental five-week-long arts festival, “What Now: 2026,” as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Organized by the nonprofit ArtPhilly, this citywide event will run from late May to July 2026, coinciding with the Fourth of July and FIFA World Cup matches, making it a centerpiece of the Semiquincentennial festivities.

The festival will feature over 30 original performances and installations by a diverse group of Philadelphia-based artists. Highlights include a new documentary theater piece, The Basil Biggs Project, by Anna Deavere Smith, which delves into her ancestor’s role in disinterring and reburying Civil War soldiers. Other standout projects include a giant pop-up book about Chinatown’s history by artist Colette Fu, a music and poetry exploration of pepperpot soup by V. Shayne Frederick and Valerie Erwin, and a Black electronic music showcase by DJ King Britt.

ArtPhilly’s co-founder Katherine Sachs emphasized the festival’s goal of spotlighting Philadelphia’s vibrant arts scene and its historical significance in American culture. Collaborations with local institutions like BalletX, Philadanco!, and BlackStar further underscore the city’s artistic richness.

With a budget of $7.5 million, supported by organizations like the William Penn Foundation and the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, the festival aims to be a recurring event, celebrating Philadelphia’s dynamic cultural landscape and its role in shaping the nation’s identity.

Information from the Philadelphia Inquirer was used to publish this article.

MORE PHI:

RELATED: DJ Jazzy Jeff talks Representing Philadelphia’s ‘Sonic ID’ for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

RELATED: U.S. Navy, Marine Corps 250th birthday event guide, closures in Philly

RELATED: The Philadelphia Zoo Is Getting a Ten-Story Ferris Wheel

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025