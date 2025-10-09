Listen Live
Local

U.S. Navy, Marine Corps 250th birthday event guide

U.S. Navy, Marine Corps 250th birthday event guide, closures in Philly

Published on October 9, 2025

U.S. Navy Dauntless Patrol Boat At MCAS Miramar
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Philadelphia region will be the world’s only destination where visitors can step into history and join a once-in-a-lifetime celebration honoring the 250th birthdays of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Taking place October 9–16, with additional events November 7–11, the Navy & Marine Corps 250th Celebration will feature landmark events hosted by Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps (Homecoming 250). Designated as the official national commemoration of the Navy and Marine Corps’ 250th anniversaries, the historic celebration serves as the Semiquincentennial’s largest tribute to military and Veterans, drawing visitors from across the country.

Set against the historic backdrop of Philadelphia, Camden County, New Jersey, and the Delaware River waterfront, the celebration begins Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, with a Parade of Ships featuring ten Navy and Coast Guard vessels, including USS Arlington, USS Lassen, USS Billings, USS Cooperstown, and USCG cutters Lawrence Lawson and James Rankin.

Other events during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Celebration in October and November, hosted by Homecoming 250, include an All Veterans Reunion Picnic with British Royal Navy veteran and celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who will also judge food competitions; the nationally televised Victory at Sea Concert with music legend and Philly native Patti Labelle, the U.S. Navy Band, the Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and fireworks; and the Innovation Pavilion at Cherry Street Pier, showcasing maritime, defense, and manufacturing technologies.

On Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, the Navy’s 250th birthday will be marked with unforgettable moments, including the Navy & Marine Corps 250th Parade and a Blue Angels flyover above Independence Hall. Additional flyovers will take place throughout the celebration.

Here’s a list of the biggest events as well as road closures:

On Thursday, Oct. 9, Navy ships and other vessels make their way on the Delaware River toward Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, to officially kick off the Homecoming 250 celebration.

Ships began gathering in the river, south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, around 6 a.m. The ships then began moving along the Delaware River around 8 a.m.

The participating ships include the following:

  • USS Arlington
  • USS Lassen
  • USS Billings
  • USS Cooperstown
  • USCG Lawrence Lawson
  • USCG James Rankin

Watch parties for the public took place at the following locations:

After the ships arrived in Philadelphia and Camden, a welcome ceremony and Blessing of the Fleet began at Mustin Field at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Admiral Peary Way in Philadelphia. The ceremony will last until 12:30 p.m.

Both New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro are scheduled to speak at the ceremony. Watch it live in the video embedded on top of this article.

After the event, the ships will be docked on both the Philly and Camden sides of the Delaware River for free public tours starting on Friday, Oct. 10. You can view the tour times and locations and buy tickets here.

U.S. Navy Band Commodores Performance

When: Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Philadelphia Museum of Arts Steps

Closures: The following streets will be closed between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

  • Eakins Oval (in front of the Art Museum Steps) 
  • Kelly Drive between Spring Garden Street and 25th Street 

Military & Veteran Suicide Prevention Walk

When: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, 10:30 a.m.

Location: The march begins at Penn’s Landing and ends at 5th and Market streets

Closures: The following streets will be closed on a rolling basis between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.:

  • Market Street between Front and 5th Streets

Homecoming 250 All Veterans Picnic & Victory at Sea Concert

When: Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Independence National Historic Park

Closures: The following streets will be closed between 2 a.m. and 11 p.m.

  • 6th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets 
  • 5th Street between Race and Chestnut Streets 
  • Arch Street between 7th and 4th Streets 
  • Chestnut Street between 6th and 5th Streets 
  • Ranstead Street between 7th and 4th Streets 
  • Market Street between 7th and 4th Streets 

Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade

When: Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

Location: Center City

Closures: The following streets will be closed between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, for the parade assembly area:

  • JFK Boulevard (outbound lanes) between 20th Street and 30th Street  

The following streets will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, for the parade assembly area:

  • 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street 
  • JFK Boulevard between 18th and 30th Streets 
  • Cherry Street between 21st and 20th Streets 
  • Appletree Street between 21st and 20th Streets 
  • Cuthbert Street between 21st and 20th Streets 
  • 19th Street between Arch and Market Streets 

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, for the parade assembly area:

  • Arch Street between 18th and 21st Streets  

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, for the parade dispersal area:

  • 3rd Street between Walnut and Race Streets 
  • 4th Street between Walnut and Race Streets 
  • Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets 
  • Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets 

The following streets will be closed starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, for parade preparation and will reopen once the parade ends:

  • 18th Street between Arch and Market Streets 
  • 17th Street between Arch and Market Streets 
  • 16th Street between Arch and Market Streets 
  • 15th Street between Arch and Market Streets 
  • N. Broad Street between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard 
  • S. Broad Street between Chestnut Street and Penn Square 
  • 13th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 12th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 11th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 10th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 9th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 8th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 7th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets 
  • 5th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets 
  • 4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets 
  • 3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets 
  • Church Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets 
  • Chestnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets 
  • Walnut Street between 3rd and 5th Streets 
  • Filbert Street between 13th and JFK Boulevard 

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be temporary no parking zones on Monday, Oct. 13, from 2 a.m. through 4 p.m.:

  • JFK Boulevard between 30th and 18th Streets 
  • 20th Street between Ben Franklin Parkway and Market Street 
  • 19th Street between Arch and Market Streets 
  • Arch Street between 19th and 21st Streets 
  • 6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets  
  • 5th Street between Chestnut and Race Streets 
  • 4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets 
  • 3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets 
  • Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets 
  • Walnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets 
  • Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets 

The following streets will be temporary no parking zones on Monday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

  • JFK Boulevard between 19th Street and Broad Street 
  • Juniper Street between Filbert and Market Streets 
  • Market Street between Juniper and 2nd Streets 

The following streets will be temporary no parking zones for the entire day on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Monday, Oct. 13:

  • Ranstead Street between 5th and 4th Streets  

You can view the complete list of Homecoming 250 events here.

Information from this article was sourced from NBC10 Philadelphia

Things to do in Philly

